iPhone 12: these are the Amazon Prime Day deals to prepare you for your new iPhone

Worlds collided when the iPhone 12 launch and Amazon Prime Day took place on exactly the same day - two of the biggest tech companies in the world went head-to-head to see how many eyeballs they could attract.

If you were too busy scrolling through deals you may have missed the big news that the iPhone 12 won't come with in-box headphones or a power block - it'll come with a Lightning-USB cable, so you can plug your new phone into a USB socket, but that's it.

So if you were tempted to buy the new iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, or one of the iPhone 12 Pro phones, you're going to need to buy a few more pieces of kit to really round off the experience. Thankfully Amazon Prime Day is here to save the day.

We've been scouring through the deals since Amazon launched them roughly a hundred years ago (that's what it feels like, at least), and quite a few of them are on products that'd work really well with an iPhone 12.

If you've got an older iPhone, or even an Android phone, some of these gadgets will be useful too, and thanks to the sales they're all cheaper than before. If none of these things appeal to you, we'll also search for the current prices of other pieces of tech you might want that aren't on sale, and will show them after the deals.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $114.99 at Amazon

The lack of in-box headphones with the iPhone 12 means you'll need to source your own audio solution - AirPods are reduced in the APD sales, so they seem the perfect choice.

Aukey USB Wall Charger: $22.99 $16.99 at Amazon

The iPhone 12 doesn't come with a wall charger, so if you don't have one, you'll need to buy one. There's an Anker fast-charger available for a fair amount off in the Amazon Prime Day sales, with a USB-C plug (for the iPhone 12 cable) as well as a USB-A one for something else.

Bostionye 11-lens smartphone photography bundle: $29.98 at Amazon

Budding smartphone photographers will find everything they want in this bundle - 11 different lenses, a clip to attach them to the smartphone, a tripod, a remote shutter, more. This is apparently an Amazon Prime Day deal, though no previous price is given - this might mean it's a bundle unique for the sales event.

JBL Tune 120TWS: $99.95 $39.95 at Amazon

If you don't want Apple's own true wireless earbuds, these alternatives from JBL are way cheaper and come in a wide range of colors.

Jabra Elite 85H: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colors? Oh yeah. If you want over-ear headphones instead of buds, this is the best deal for your iPhone 12.

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.99 $127.95 at Amazon

There are no Apple Watches available in the Amazon Prime Day sales, but some would say Fitbit's smartwatches are better. The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop.



New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): $799 $749.99 at Amazon

An iPad is a stalwart companion to an iPhone, and Apple's newest iPad Pro line is seeing $50 cut off different sizing versions. If you can part with this much cash so soon after your iPhone 12 pre-order, go for it!



2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $899.99 at Amazon

If iPads aren't your style, go for a MacBook Air instead, as it's got a bigger discount than the iPad Pro saving you a juicy $100.

Smartphones are vital pieces of tech, used for everything from gaming to photography, communication to isolation, entertainment to productivity, so buying extra pieces of tech for your iPhone will always end up paying off.

