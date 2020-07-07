iPhone 12 may be great for one hand, if this leak is real

The iPhone 12 could be a lot smaller than the iPhone 11 (above)

We’ve been hearing for a while that the basic iPhone 12 might have a 5.4-inch screen, and the latest leak gives us an idea of just how small that could make the overall handset.

A user of the MacRumors forums dubbed iZac bought a dummy unit of the phone (which means a non-functioning replica, typically based on leaks and rumors) and showed how this compares to the iPhone 7 and the original iPhone SE.

You can see that the overall size looks to be in-between the two, with the iPhone SE being slightly smaller and the iPhone 7 being slightly larger. That’s despite the iPhone 7 actually having a smaller 4.7-inch screen (the iPhone SE is smaller still at 4.0 inches).

From left to right: the iPhone SE, an iPhone 12 dummy, the iPhone 7 (Image credit: MacRumors / iZac)

The source claims that this iPhone 12 dummy is 6mm wider than the iPhone SE, and 3mm narrower than the iPhone 7, noting that it feels more of a stretch to use than the iPhone SE, but – in part thanks to the less rounded edges – feels more manageable than the iPhone 7.

So if this dummy unit is accurate then it looks like the basic iPhone 12 will be a great option for people who like using their phone with one hand – especially people with smaller hands, and those who just like compact phones.

That’s notable as not many small handsets are sold anymore, let alone high-end ones. Apple for its part recently launched the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2020), but that’s more of a mid-ranger. It also has very similar dimensions to the iPhone 7, so the iPhone 12 might actually be smaller than that phone too.

We would of course take this with a pinch of salt, especially since the dummy unit is presumably based on leaks and rumors, but it bodes well for fans of small handsets. We should know exactly how small it is in September, as that’s when the iPhone 12 range will probably be announced – though there has been some talk of delays.