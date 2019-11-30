iPad hits lowest price ever - why now, Amazon?

If you're looking for the cheapest iPad deals around, you might as well stop here. This 32GB 2019 iPad is on offer at Amazon for just $229.99 today, a fantastic price just after the core Black Friday rush.

We're very surprised to see the iPad 10.2 price drop even lower than the newest low we saw yesterday of $249 at Best Buy. It's unclear why Amazon chose Saturday of Black Friday weekend to drop the price even more, but it's good for you if you've been looking to upgrade to the latest iPad.

This iPad 10.2 has received feature updates and a boost in power performance over the 2018 models. Plus, you can now use the full-sized Smart Keyboard with the standard model as well as the Apple Pencil, and you can even connect your external storage devices.

You're getting an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID and up to ten hours of battery life, so nothing too fancy but more than enough to keep you up to date with the latest software, ensure your iPad is secure, and have your tablet running all day.

If you're looking for a cheap iPad to keep the kids entertained or to stream your favorite shows and movies, this the model for you. 32GB won't get you too far in the way of large apps and downloads, but it will certainly support the light use this price tag is targeting.

We're uncertain how long this is going to last, so act quick to be able to get it for this phenomenal price.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

This is the absolute lowest price we've ever seen on a 2019 iPad, with the 32GB model coming in just under $230 this Black Friday weekend. You can pick it up in Gold, Space Grey or Silver, and enjoy all the latest features for less.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Want more storage than the deal above? You can get the 128GB version of the tablet for less now as well with a $100 discount available at Best Buy right now. You can also get this one in Space Grey, Silver or Gold.

