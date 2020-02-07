Instagram's latest feature lets you see which accounts you interact with the least

Instagram is turning 10 this year, and if you’ve been using the platform for even half that time, chances are you’re following a bunch of accounts that aren’t as relevant to you as they used to be.

To help you see who they might be, the image sharing platform has rolled out a new Categories feature to help you sort through the accounts you follow and interact with the least.

Now it’ll be much easier to clean up your feed and cut out those long-ago sympathy follows.

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutrFebruary 6, 2020

Aside from Least Interacted With, the new categories also let you view accounts Most Shown in Feed, so you can manage any follows that are overwhelming your feed and Stories.

To check out the new feature, go to your profile and click on Following to the top-right to reveal the different categories. You can also sort who you’re following in chronological order, either by Earliest or Latest, adding another element to help you decide if your first follows are still relevant, or if you’re enjoying your newest additions.

“Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about – but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change,” a spokesperson for Instagram told TechCrunch.

The company said it wants to “make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests”.

With Instagram approaching it’s 10th birthday, the unfollow suggestions will be a handy tool for long-time users who find manually sorting through their feed a chore, or those who might have been a little overzealous in their follows when they first joined the app.

As TechCrunch suggested, this new feature will provide a higher-quality feed for users, but it also means Instagram could boost its ad revenue by keeping people on the app longer and gaining more ad impressions.