Huge price drop: save up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series at Best Buy

The excellent Samsung Galaxy S21 series have just received an eye-wateringly high discount of up to $400 at Best Buy thanks to a record-breaking activation rebate on unlocked devices.

These surprise end-of-year Galaxy S21 deals mean that the devices are retailing at just $499 for the Galaxy S21, $699 for the Galaxy S21 Plus, and $799 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra respectively.

While we'd pick out the Ultra as being particularly good value here since it's got the largest rebate, it's worth noting that all three devices are technically at their cheapest ever unlocked price right now - even lower than over Black Friday.

We say 'technically' here because you'll still need to activate your device on a major carrier to be eligible for your saving. While your device will be unlocked, you'll need to activate it on either Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Sprint.

Technicalities aside, these are easily still some of the best Galaxy S21 deals we've seen so far this year. Previously, discounts like this were only possible with the aid of a trade-in and expensive unlimited data plan at one of the bigger carriers, so it's a great option if you're unable to fetch a decent trade-in rebate with your old device.

Outside the US? Check out the best Galaxy S21 deals in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799 Samsung Galaxy S21: $799 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The standard Galaxy S21 is the cheapest of the three S21 devices and an absolute steal for today's price at Best Buy. You'll be hard-pressed to find a device with a better camera, performance, and screen for this price, although you will have to activate your device on a major carrier to be eligible for this discount, so be aware.

$999 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Plus model is also available with that same activation rebate today at Best Buy if you're wanting something a little larger. It's essentially an upscaled version of the standard S21 with the same internals, save a bigger battery. Today's discount is great, although we've seen this device at this price before.

$1,199 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199 $799 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The biggest saving at Best Buy today can be found on the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra - one of our favorite devices of 2021. With a bigger screen, more RAM, and upgraded camera, this one's the one you'll want if you'll only settle for the best. Note, as with the other devices, this discount is only eligible with activations on the major carriers.

Want to see what other carriers and retailers are offering on other devices? Check out our main cell phone deals page for plenty more options.