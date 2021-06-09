Huge Garmin sale at Amazon right now – why wait for Prime Day?

Amazon has some great deals on Garmin watches ahead of Prime Day 2021, so if you're planning to grab a new running watch or fitness tracker, there's no need to wait any longer.

The deals include the beginner-friendly Garmin Forerunner 45, which is now down to just $149.99 – a saving of $50 off the regular price. This entry-level watch has just been superseded by the new Garmin Forerunner 55, but it's still an excellent choice if you're just getting into running, and this deal makes it one of the best cheap running watches around.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin deals near you.

Garmin Forerunner 45: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Forerunner 45 is a beginner-friendly running watch, but that doesn't mean it's lacking features. It has Garmin's signature super-accurate GPS on board for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, allows you to download free coaching plans right to your wrist, and lots more. With $50 off, it's a great deal.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a huge $120 off this stylish sports watch ahead of Prime Day. It's not the latest model, having now been followed by the Vivoactive 4, but still offers on-board GPS with 15 sports modes, contactless payments via Garmin Pay, stress tracking, and much more besides.

View Deal

Garmin Venu: $349.99 $289 at Amazon

The Garmin Venu is a super stylish sports/smartwatch hybrid, with a high-resolution AMOLED display for showing all your workout and health stats. It offers top-notch GPS tracking, 20 preset sports profiles, music streaming, and excellent battery life.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: $649.99 $549.89 at Amazon

The Fenix 6 Pro is Garmin's flagship sports watch, and packed with top-end training tools for runners, cyclists, swimmers, golfer, skiers, climbers and more. It's also a superb smartwatch for everyday wear, with a sleek design that won't look out of place anywhere. Stock is limited, so don't miss out.

View Deal

If you live outside the US, we've rounded up the best Garmin deals in your area right here, so you don't miss out.