Huge deal: get the iPhone 12 mini for free without trade-in at Verizon

You can pick up an iPhone 12 mini for free without a trade for the first time ever, thanks to this weekend's Verizon deals.

Yep, no trade-ins needed - simply pick up a device with a new line on an eligible unlimited data plan, and voila - a 5G compatible iPhone for effectively no cost.

Ok, ok. We know the iPhone 12 mini isn't exactly the most popular device in the 12-series range, but hear us out. Not only is it the first time we've seen a device from Apple's 2020 range of flagship smartphones go for free without a trade at a leading carrier, but it's also the first time we've seen a 5G compatible iPhone at no cost.

We're no stranger to Verizon deals here at TechRadar; we've always got our eyes out for a bargain. However, even we sat up and took note of this latest promotion.

We have, of course, seen the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE go for 'free' under the same terms recently, but neither of these devices can compete with the iPhone 12 mini. Even though it's smaller than its 12-series siblings, the 12 mini is every bit as powerful - plus, it's rocking that rather fetching squared-off aesthetic that's a hallmark of the latest Apple devices.

Simply put, you're getting a really speedy, pocket-friendly device here that's going to really make use of those blazingly fast Verizon wireless plans.

iPhone 12 mini now free at Verizon

Apple iPhone 12 mini: free with a new unlimited line (no trade needed)

The iPhone 12 mini is going for free right now with this week's Verizon deals - and that's without a trade-in. Not only is this the first time we've seen a 12-series device offered for free without an upgrade to offset the cost, but it's also the first time we've seen a 5G compatible iPhone go for free under these terms at Verizon. In short, this is a great deal if you're looking to save on device payments.View Deal

