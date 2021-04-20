Huawei launches new Huawei Band 6 in the UAE

Huawei today announced the availability of the new HUAWEI Band 6 in the UAE. The budget-friendly fitness band been greatly enhanced with health and fitness monitoring, a more fashionable design, and extended battery life.

The Huawei Band 6 comes in Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green colourways. It is available on-shelf from 29th April, priced at AED 229 and includes a travel gift package worth AED 59AED. Users can order online from the Huawei store from 22nd to 28th April, and place a deposit to get an AED 20 discount from 29th April to 1st May. The new smartband will be available from Huawei's official website, Huawei Experience Stores and in select retailers across the UAE.

The Huawei Band 6 now supports all-day SpO2 monitoring. It tracks users’ health and generates an alert when the blood oxygen level is low, allowing users to take swift action and manage their health more proactively. The Huawei Band 6 also provides continuous, real-time, and accurate heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. It will also notify the user if their resting heart rate is too high or too low.

This is also the first Huawei smart band to include a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio, meaning it can display more information for users. The smart band’s display features a resolution of 194*368 and 282PPI so content is shown in vivid detail.

Supported by a high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, the Huawei Band 6 enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with a 14-day battery life for uninterrupted use. On top of this, the device supports fast charging via a magnetic charger. One five-minute charge can sustain the smart band for two days of typical use.

For fitness enthusiasts, there are 96 trackable workouts in total, which include 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, and 85 customized modes, including fitness, ball games, and dancing types.