HTC Vive Pro price cuts offer permanent savings on all Pro VR headsets and bundles

It's taken nearly two years, but the ultra-expensive HTC Vive Pro has finally received a permanent price cut straight from HTC themselves. The VR headset deal is set to stick around, offering a $599 / £599 price tag on the headset itself and staggered deals across each bundle option.

The 2018 headset has been competing with far cheaper VR headsets since its release, with the Oculus Rift coming in at $399 / £399 and the PlayStation VR offering prices of just $289 / £219. While it's still not seeing prices that cheap, the HTC Vive Pro VR headset is getting there with this latest drop.

The HTC Vive Pro price opens you up to a high powered virtual reality headset. It's long been considered the pinnacle in consumer VR, so you know you're taking home the cutting edge in VR development. The high-resolution headset features AMOLED screens enhanced with 3D spatial audio that engages active noise cancellation when you're in VR but can clip back to your surroundings when needed.

The headset itself has also been developed to offer above-average comfort, with evenly distributed weight and a balanced center of gravity as well as face cushioning. Thanks to SteamVR tracking, the Pro model is capable of amazing room-scale experiences, with headset and controller tracking working together to produce a 360-degree play area.

Just make sure your PC meets the minimum requirements, as a standard GTX 1050 graphics card won't make the cut.

HTC Vive Pro price cuts in the US

HTC Vive Pro HMD | $799 $599 at HTC

This price tag only covers you for the head-mounted display, the actual VR headset itself, so you'll need to pick up the base stations and controllers separately to complete the experience. It's a decent price drop, but you might want to pick up the starter pack to complete the experience.

HTC Vive Pro Starter Kit | $1,099 $899 at HTC

You'll be parting with an extra $300 for the full kit that includes the controllers and base stations. That's still a $200 price drop, though, so if you've had your eye on the VR headset deal for a while you're in luck.

HTC Vive Pro Full Kit | $1,399 $1,199 at HTC

You're getting the VR headset with two controllers and improved base stations for precision tracking at this $1,199 new price tag. You're still paying top dollar for one of the best VR rigs going right now, but $200 off softens the blow.

HTC Vive Pro price cuts in the UK

HTC Vive Pro HMD | £799 £599 at ebuyer

If you have a hook up for controllers and base stations, this is the cheapest way to get in on the HTC Vive Pro action. You're only getting the headset itself here, so you'll want to pick up the Starter Kit for access to controllers and base stations for tracking.

HTC Vive Pro Starter Kit | £1,099 £899 at Overclockers

At £899, the HTC Vive Pro Starter Kit comes in under £1,000 for the first time in its permanent price history (we saw some offers hitting around this mark over the seasonal shopping period). Offering the full experience, you can pick up the VR headset itself as well as controllers and base stations for tracking.

HTC Vive Pro Full Kit | £1,399 £1,118 at Box

The full kit offers the same goodies as the starter kit but at a higher level of precision tracking thanks to improved base stations. You'll find it for £200 less from now on - great news if you've been saving for the best of the best.

