HP Omen X 2S gaming laptop with dual screens launched in India

Showcased back in May this year, the HP Omen X 2S has made its way to India. The striking feature of the Omen X 2S is that it is fitted with two screens which aim to enhance the gameplay experience. We recently also saw Asus unveil their ZenBook Duo lineup at Computex 2019 which also features dual screens. However, it's not a gaming laptop as the Omen X 2S.

Alongside, HP has also refreshed its Omen 15 product range along with announcing a budget gaming laptop in the form of HP Pavilion Gaming 15.

Prices and availability

HP Omen X 2S starts from Rs 2,09,990 and will be available from July 1 via HP Shopping India along with leading offline and online retailers.

The Omen 15 is available to purchase across India starting at Rs 1,24,990 while the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 is the most affordable out of the lot, starting at Rs 70,990.

In addition, HP has also announced the Photon Wireless Mouse priced at Rs 8,499 while the complimenting Outpost Mousepad which supports wireless Qi charging is priced at Rs 7,999. Both of these accessories will go on sale with the Omen X 2s from July 1.

HP Omen X 2S specifications

Touted to be the world's first gaming laptop with dual displays, the Omen X 2S enables the user to multitask without losing any focus. Its 6-inch Full HD secondary display is positioned above the keyboard and uses real-time screen mirroring. There are a bunch of use cases that HP has listed including watching a video while working on the main screen but the one that will excite most gamers is the ability to mirror a game on the smaller display and control it individually to perform specific actions like accessing the map at all times.

It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that has an anti-glare coating. The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate with around 76% screen-to-body ratio. It is crafted out of metal and weighs approximately 2.3kg. The keyboard on the laptop is backlit with 4-zone customization along with a side-mounted touchpad which also supports multiple gestures.

The Omen X 2S is powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor clocked at 2.6GHz and up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost. An 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 MaxQ graphics make sure that the laptop can power through popular titles without breaking a sweat. It is paired with 16GB of RAM which can be expanded by up to 32GB and two 256GB M2 SSD as storage drives.

The laptop has dual speakers which have been tuned by Bang & Olufsen along with support for DTS Headphone X. I/O ports includes a single USB Type-C, three USB Type-A ports, Headphone out/Microphone-in jack, one RJ-45 and HDMI ports.

The HP Omen 15 doesn't feature the secondary display, but otherwise, the general specifications remain the same for it as well.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 specifications

(Image credit: HP India)

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD, anti-glare display and can be configured by upto 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti MaxQ graphics. Being an entry level gaming offering, the price of the Pavilion Gaming 15 starts at Rs 70,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,19,989 for the maxed out configuration.