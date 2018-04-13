How to watch IPL 2018 live : stream India's Cricket Premier League online

IPL 2018 - when and where The 2018 season of the Indian Premier League started on April, 7th and will run until May, 27th. The matches will take place at ten different venues across India with the opening match and the final taking place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This Saturday, April 14th there are two matches scheduled to take place:

Last week India’s biggest cricketing event the IPL 2018 (Indian Premier League) kicked off. The IPL has grown into a mega tournament over the span of a decade where millions of fans tune in to watch some new-age cricket.

The best players from the cricketing world fly over to participate in the two month-long cricketing extravaganza each year which brings world class quality games and tons of entertainment for fans around the world.

If you’re a fan of cricket and don’t want to miss any of the action at IPL 2018, here’s our guide that will help you watch every game this season either on your television or online from all your favorite streaming devices.

How to watch IPL 2018 in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a cable subscription, Sky Sports has won the exclusive rights for IPL 2018 in the UK. This means you’ll be able to watch the matches on TV or if you would prefer to watch the live stream, you can do so by downloading the Sky Go app. If you aren’t signed up for Sky Sports and want to try it out for yourself, the network offers a Day Pass for £7.99 or A Week Pass for £12.99.

How to watch IPL 2018 in the US

If you want to watch IPL 2018 in the US then you can do so on Willow TV. Willow is a dedicated live cricket channel in the US and Canada that is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2018 right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go.

How to watch IPL 2018 from anywhere in the world

If you live outside of the UK or US - don't worry as we'll show you how you can watch IPL 2018 from where you happen to be in the world by using a VPN. With a VPN you can change your IP address to watch all the cricket action right from India.

1. Download and install a VPN If you don't have easy access to watch the IPL 2018 online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose India to stream IPL 2018 on Hotstar (use the links below).

3. Go to hotstar.com Hotstar hold the exclusive rights for Indian Cricket and IPL which makes it the best place for streaming the matches online. You will have to sign up for its All Sports package which has an introductory offer of around $5 per year to watch IPL 2018.