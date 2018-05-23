How to watch England vs Pakistan: live stream Test cricket wherever you are

It's been a long hard winter for the England cricket team. The seven winter Tests in Australia and New Zealand were a difficult and humbling slog. So there's a lot riding on the first international match of the summer - and we'll tell you how to live stream the cricket wherever you are.

England vs Pakistan - when and where The first England vs Pakistan Test Match will start on Thursday 24 May and last (theoretically) until Monday 28. The second Test is then set for Friday June 1. This week's test is set to take place at the Lord's cricket ground in London. Each day will begin at 11AM in the UK and will end at 6PM-6:30PM. Around the world that means the day's play will start at 8pm AEST / 1PM ET / 10AM PT and 3PM in Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan is taking place at Lord's this week where the team will play their first Test since hiring Former English batsman Ed Smith as the new national selector for the team. Despite losing the Ashes at the start of the year, there's a certain optimism around the new setup.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have had mixed results of late. An away series win in the West Indies was the high point of 2017, balanced by the whitewash by Sri Lanka that followed. They'll be desperate to repeat their Lord's Test win from 2016.

We have our fingers crossed for ten days of wonderful cricket, especially as the weather forecast is looking good throughout. You can watch all of the action wherever you are in the world with a live stream. Below we'll talk you through how you can do that on your TV or via a live stream to your favorite devices from wherever you are.

How to watch England vs Pakistan: UK live stream

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch both Test matches as they will all summer. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch all the matches live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app.

If you're not already a subscriber there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract with Sky. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a week long NOW TV pass for £12.99.

If that's too much for you, there's always the one-hour highlights that are on each day at 7PM on Channel 5 instead, but that way you won't be able to watch it live.

And if you were hoping to tune in to the world famous Test Match Special radio broadcast on the BBC's Radio 5 Live Sports Extra but can't because your out of the UK, then cast your eyes a few paragraphs up to see how to use a VPN to get the UK feed.

How to watch England vs Pakistan in Australia

If you're a subscriber to Fox Sports in Australia, you'll be able to watch the game there.

Aiming to live stream the game rather than watching on a TV? Then you'll want to take out a two week trial with Foxtel Now to be able to watch immediately, but you'll only be able to do this with an Australian based payment card so it may be difficult to buy around the rest of the world and combine with a VPN.

England vs Pakistan cricket live stream in North America

There's no official partner for the England vs Pakistan Test match in the US or Canada. That means you'll struggle to find a way to watch it, but you can always try and use one of the other streaming options on this page along with a VPN to hide your location.

You can find out all about how to use a VPN above.

Main image courtesy of ecb.co.uk