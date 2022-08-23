How to catch 'Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes' documentary in India

Audio player loading…

Among the international cricketers going around now, none is more inspirational than Ben Stokes. The current England men's Test team captain has done and seen it all --- highs and lows in the cricketing arena. He was one of the heroes of England's rousing World Cup triumph in 2019, and he was painted as the villain when Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four consecutive sixes in the final over to help the West Indian team win the 2016 T20 World Cup. Amidst all this, Stokes had also pulled off a Houdini act at Headlingley in 2019 to secure an improbable one-wicket win in an Ashes encounter.

Outside of cricket arenas, Stokes has also had to endure tough times due to some mental issues. He also had to travel to New Zealand (his place of birth) to see his terminally ill father. Stokes was also involved in an incident at Bristol in 2017 for which he was arrested and let off.

As you can see, Stokes' life and career is full of drama and twists. It is something that lends itself easily for a documentary. And a new one will start streaming from August 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect in the documentary?

The documentary, named Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes, is helmed by Academy award-winning director. Directed by Chris Grubb and Luke Mellows, the series examines Stokes' World Cup victory, his Headingley batting heroics along with the most challenging moments from his personal and professional life. Stokes explores this journey on-screen with cricket fanatic Mendes, who also executive produces the film.

It also features intimate interviews with Stoke's late father, his mother, wife and children along with friends, family and former teammates and opponents including: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Neil Fairbrother and the late Shane Warne. The series has never-seen-before police bodycam of that night in Bristol. It shows Stokes asking for his handcuffs to be loosened. He also talks about that night fully for the first time. The charismatic all-rounder also opens up on the anxiety attacks which pegged him back last year leading him to take an indefinite break from cricket.

Stokes hopes to bring his viewpoint to the people through this documentary. "One thing I want to try and do with this is to get a side across to people that is quite tough to do in the image that we give across on TV. Certain aspects in the media you have to do in a certain way, to come across in a certain way, to please a certain amount of people whereas for this I don’t feel like I’m having to do that," Stokes had said earlier.

"I still think it’s crazy sat here that there’s a documentary being done about me. And then on top of that having Sam come and do the interviews. The whole thing is a crazy experience still for me to think about," he added.

