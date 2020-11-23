Hot Black Friday Xbox Game Pass deal cuts 3 months of Ultimate to $23

Finally, we're seeing great Black Friday deals on Xbox Game Pass! If you're in the US right now, you can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $23 at Best Buy – a massive $22 off the price. And the timing couldn't be better: with the recent launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, you can buy a whole bunch of these and stack them for the coming year.

Note that we're not sure what the upper limit is for prepaid Game Pass codes, but we've had more than a year lined up at once before. Why get Game Pass right now? Game Pass Ultimate gets you a full library of games to enjoy on Xbox, PC and even Android now via Xbox Cloud gaming, as well as Xbox Live Gold membership thrown in for console multiplayer. It's a great choice if you want to play games without the commitment of buying them individually for a lot of money.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Xbox Game Pass deals where you are.

Simply put, Game Pass is already one of the best deals in gaming – this price cut just seals the deal.

Black Friday Game Pass Ultimate deal

Check out our list of the best Xbox Game Pass games if you need some recommendations of what to play. The line-up changes all the time, with Microsoft committed to bringing all of its first-party titles to the service – including next year's Halo Infinite – on day one of release.

