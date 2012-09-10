WIN! A Naim UnitiQute all-in-one-audio player worth £1,495

TechRadar has teamed up with Naim Audio to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a Naim UnitiQute, worth a whopping £1,495.

The UnitiQute is an all-in-one audio player from Naim Audio that offers consumers a superior way to play music downloads and high-resolution music files – as well as delivering internet radio, network music, UPnP servers, iPod/MP3 players and Wi-Fi streaming functionality.

The UnitiQute is right at the forefront of music delivery technology. Inside UnitiQute there is a preamplifier with two analogue inputs and five 24bit/192kHz-capable digital inputs delivering Naim musical clarity and transparency.

FM and DAB tuners are also on board, with the system offering the best possible performance from either radio format and UnitiQute can also play music from an iPod (it's Apple authenticated) or MP3 player via its front panel-mounted USB socket.

Say my Naim

UnitiQute is controlled by a dedicated remote handset in combination with a large, clear display and the system offers fantastic multi-room audio opportunities – it will buddy up with a UPnP server, a wireless network router seamlessly.

And you can add a second, or even a third UnitiQute to your hi-fi arsenal and have yourself a multi-room hi-fi system that installs effortlessly, is easily modified and sounds outstanding.

