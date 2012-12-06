Odeon to screen The Hobbit in HFR 3D at 100 European cinemas

Want to see The Hobbit as director Peter Jackson intended, in 3D at 48 frames per second? Then an Odeon cinema is probably your best bet.

The Odeon & UCI chain has announced it will be screening the HFR 3D version of An Unexpected Journey, the first part of the new Tolkien trilogy, in 100 cinemas across Europe.

Among those locations are select screenings at 37 UK cinemas, including Leicester Square and Marble Arch in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Oxford, Blackpool, Norwich and Brighton.

Jackson's controversial decision to embrace the higher frame rate (conventional movies are shot at 24fps) has sparked criticism, with viewers at preview screenings earlier this year calling it 'too realistic.'

Dizziness denied

Viewers have complained of headaches, dizziness and nausea after viewing footage and, while Warner Brothers has played down these reports, cinema chains are still reluctant to go with the HFR version.

Indeed, in the United States, Warner Brothers has decided to release the film in HFR 3D at just over 10 per cent of a possible 4,000 venues, due to fears a mainstream backlash.

Odeon CEO Rupert Gavin said embracing the new frame rate underlines its commitment to moving with the latest movie technology.

He said: "HFR 3D represents a significant shift in the way films are produced, creating a more realistic and heightened viewing experience, just as Peter Jackson intended it.

"By embracing the HFR 3D format, we are offering The Hobbit fans the most choice of any cinema chain in Europe and ultimately the opportunity to enjoy it in whichever format they choose."

Via 3DFocus