Here’s what the first wave of Windows 10 VR headsets look like

Since their tease during Microsoft’s big Surface Studio and Windows 10 Creators Update event in New York back in October, we’ve been waiting to see exactly what these Windows 10 VR headsets running Windows Holographic will look like when they begin launching later this year alongside that very operating system refresh.

At CES 2017 , the first wave of these head-mounted displays (HMDs) has arrived – though with all but one under glass. Microsoft held a special event during the show to give the press a sneak peek at how these headsets will look, and the firm also laid out some of its expectations for its partners’ devices.

Five of these headsets were on display, from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and a company known as 3 Glasses. So, let’s get right to it, shall we? (You’ll notice that all five of these devices look awfully similar – the reasons for which will quickly become apparent.)

Oh, and one more thing: only two of Microsoft’s initial partners – Lenovo and 3 Glasses – were prepared to give any more information regarding their headsets than what we could glean from outside the glass cases.