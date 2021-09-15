Here's the PS5 SSD to buy to double your storage space for less

If you're a PS5 owner, you've no doubt been struggling with the extremely limited storage in Sony's latest console. Without a PS5 SSD upgrade, each new release requires the difficult decision of which other game to lose in its place when you just want everything to be able to live together happily without the fear of being kicked out.

But worry no more. You can save all that time and unnecessary stress right here, by picking up the XPG Gammix S70 for $149.99 at Amazon. This is, by far, the cheapest 1TB PS5 SSD that you can buy today and at least $20 less than most of its closest rivals. Stock is coming very soon, so secure yours today before it vanishes for a while.

It also ticks off everything on the set of compatibility requirements laid out by Sony. You'll just need to install the SSD into your PS5 and you'll be good to go. Once done you'll have doubled your console's available storage space and have so much room to install many more PS5 games. Go wild!

Not in the US? Our top pick and many more potential options are available worldwide so just scroll down for prices and availability in your region.

Today's best PS5 SSD to buy

1TB XPG Gammix S70: $149.99 at Amazon

Freshly launched in time for the firmware update, the XPG Gammix S70 is the cheapest 1TB PS5 SSD you can buy. It meets all the speed and size requirements detailed by Sony – and it comes with a pre-attached heatsink so you don't need to worry about installing one yourself. Just plug and play!

More of today's best PS5 SSDs to buy

If our best option goes out of stock, don't worry, there are other options to consider if you need a PS5 SSD as soon as possible. Take a look at some of the other choices below – some of which are currently on offer too!

500GB WD Black SN850: $169.99 $127.99 at Best Buy

Save $42 – If you don't think you'll need as much extra space, the WD Black SN850 is a great solution to your PS5 SSD needs as it meets all requirements and comes with a pre-attached heatsink. Conveniently, it's also on offer right now at Best Buy for its lowest ever price.

1TB Samsung 980 Pro: $229.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – When it comes to quality and performance in SSDs, Samsung is usually at the top of the pile. The Samsung 980 Pro is no different and is a great pick if you're after a PS5 SSD from what many would consider the best name in the business. The only niggle is the need to attach your own heatsink. This will add about another $15 to the cost and a few minutes for install time.

1TB Crucial P5 Plus: $179.99 at Amazon

The brand new Crucial P5 Plus is slightly slower than the Samsung 980 Pro above, but it's also a cheaper option. It's still well above the 5500Mb/s read speed requirement listed by Sony, so it won't be massively noticeable when it comes to playing PS5 games. Just remember, you'll need to add the cost of a $15 heatsink on top as this doesn't include one.

We've got straight to the buying advice right here. For a more in-depth breakdown there's a look at what makes the best PS5 SSD and a guide on how to install a PS5 SSD should you need all the nitty-gritty information.

More of the best PS5 SSD deals

Do the current prices for a PS5 SSD upgrade still scare you off a bit? Yeah, don't blame you there. If that's the case, we are following every cheap PS5 SSD deal that pops up on the web, so give that page a bookmark and check in regularly for all the top offers. Or, hold fire until November when we should see some good PS5 SSD Black Friday deals.