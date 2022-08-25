Here's how Google is trying to help improve online safety in India

Audio player loading…

Online safety, in a country like India, is always a bit tenuous. But the country is embracing digital technology and tools at break-neck speed. In the event, the need for a safer internet is an immediate imperative. And Google, which is practically the internet for many in India, has launched several initiatives, including new investment and collaboration with the IT Ministry, to make online experience safer for a billion Indians.

"We’re prioritizing cybersecurity skilling, investing in user awareness, and supporting local community organizations to reach digital safety training and resources for high-risk internet users in languages they prefer," Google announced today.

Google opens its purse strings for Indian NGOs

The company today launched a cybersecurity up-skilling programme for nearly 100,000 developers, IT, and start-up professionals across the country, at its 'Safer With Google' event. Google will share with IT professionals unique tools, detailed guidance, and best practices to enable them to build safer apps by embedding security in all phases of development.

To support this outreach, a foundational cybersecurity curriculum will now be integrated into the annual DevFest covering approximately 15,000 developers, and within the Android & Cloud Series for Startups and many other programs, the company said.

Abhishek Singh, President & CEO, NeGD and MyGov, MD & CEO, Digital India Corporation: "Investing in building a nation-wide consciousness among citizens on cybersafety has been a key aspect of our efforts and we are very pleased that Google has collaborated with us on several of these initiatives. We are happy to strengthen our collaboration by supporting the new and timely efforts being launched today and look forward to their continued contribution to create a Cybersafe India."

In collaboration with some of India’s industry leaders, where – together with MEITY and Digital India – Google is also rolling out a pan-India, multilingual user awareness campaign with support from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Airtel, SBI, and ICICI. The campaign encourages people to adopt basic precautions to stay ahead of the most common fraud and phishing techniques and attacks.

Google has also granted $2 million (Rs 16 crore) to non-profit organisations, including Collective Good Foundation, Point Of View and HelpAge India, to empower high-risk groups such as women, micro entrepreneurs, seniors and the LGBTQ community, who are often easier targets for a range of bad actors.

Furthering its commitment to keeping children safe online, Google has also launched the ProtectingChildren.Google website in three Indian languages: Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil.