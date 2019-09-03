Watchmen TV show release date, cast, and that Comic-Con trailer

When HBO’s new Watchmen TV show started getting chatter back in 2015, many fans of the iconic graphic novel, or Zak Snyder’s 2009 film adaptation, wondered: is this a retread of what we’ve seen before?

The Watchmen TV series is being produced by Warner Bros and DC Entertainment, and broadcast by HBO – which will likely want the show to prop up viewer numbers before the Game of Thrones Prequel lands in 2020. Screenwriter and producer Damon Lidelof (Lost, Prometheus) has created the TV series.

Watchmen was originally released as a comic mini series, eventually collated together into the graphic novel you’ll still find in countless bestseller lists, as well as Time’s 100 Best Books of All Time . Created by comic book artists Alan Moore (V for Vendetta, The Killing Joke) and Dave Gibbons (2000 AD), it’s widely seen as the best argument for comics as literature, and it’s no surprise to see HBO wanting to riff on the story of Watchmen for the small screen.

The nine-episode Watchmen TV series, however, will actually take place 34 years after the end of the comic series, in an alternate 2019 America that swaps out modern conveniences like the internet or smartphones for a culture of masked, vigilante justice. Who needs technology, eh?

The IMDb description is as follows: “Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

On the surface, this looks to be a grounded take on the source material, and might not include some of the more… giant alien squid elements of the original comic series. Then again, it might. To find out what will be included, read on for our full Watchmen TV show guide below.

Watchmen TV show trailers

We got a brief teaser trailer back in May 2019, and a more in-depth look at the Watchmen TV show’s Oklahoma setting that was in the extended Comic-Con trailer in July (watch it below).

With what looks like a militia group inspired by the legacy of Rorshach (an iconic anti-hero from the Watchmen comics), and police forces taking to wearing masks as well, the scene is set for a lot of action – and some difficult questions about police brutality and the means by which citizens seek justice. Who will watch the Watchmen? Who indeed.

There’s no official release date for the Watchmen TV show, though it’s expected to land in October – which would fit in the “Fall 2019” window at the end of the Comic-Con trailer above. That means the first episode is only a few weeks away, with the series likely finishing its nine-episode run before 2019 is out.

The Instagram fan account hbo.watchmen also spotted an interview with Lindelof in the magazine TV Guide's Fall Preview, with what looks like an October 20 release date printed in the pages, but this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Where can I watch the Watchmen TV show?

The Watchmen TV series will be landing exclusively on HBO in the US, with UK viewers being able to watch on Channel 4 / the All 4 on-demand TV streaming service. In Australia, viewers will be able to access the show through Foxtel.

Watchmen TV show cast and characters

Who will play the Watchmen? There’s some big talent lined up to appear in the show, including Academy Award winner Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), and British actor Jeremy Irons (lots of things, but also the original voice of Scar in the 1994 The Lion King).

Other cast members include Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?), Frances Fisher (Titanic, Fargo), Hong Chau (Downsizing), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen (from the Black Mirror episode Striking Vipers).

Given the jump in time from the graphic novel’s setting, it looks like we’ll be getting a lot of original characters. Only three canonical figures have been confirmed for the series, including the Silk Spectre, the blue Doctor Manhattan (who appears briefly in the trailer), and ‘smartest man in the world’ Adrian Veidt (also known as Ozymandias) who is being played by Jeremy Irons, as seen below.

Watchmen favorites seen in the film, like Night-Owl, Rorshach, and The Comedian aren't expected to appear, at least not without some liberal changes to the Watchmen timeline.

How is the Watchman TV show different to the original comics?

Show creator Damon Lindelof cleared up some confusion in an Instagram post, where he clarified that the source material would be “remixed” rather than retread. It’s an original story, then, and – unlike the 2009 film adaptation – one that will take place over 30 years after the events of the graphic novel, meaning there will likely be a lot of artistic license to spin something new.

Touching on Alan Moor’e explicit disapproval of Watchmen being repeatedly adapted (which is only possible given DC and Warner Bros. retaining the rights to the characters), Lindelof also apologizes to fans while laying out his personal connection to the story and why he felt “compelled” to take on the TV series anyway. It’s very much worth a read.

In the hbo.watchmen post that found the October 20 release date, there are a number of comments from the interview that caught our attention – including Ozymandias having some surprises in store, and some "weird" things for old fans or those coming to Watchmen for the first time. Even that "giant alien squid" – one of the weirder moments from the graphic novel – gets a shout out.

These claims should be taken with a pinch of salt for now – given we don't have screengrabs of the actual magazine – but the Watchmen TV show is shaping up to be a curious addition to HBO's programming.

So, can we expect more than the nine episodes currently coming to your screens? In the eternal words of Doctor Manhattan: “Nothing ends, Adrian. Nothing ever ends.”