Green Monday deals 2019: the best sales from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy & more



Green Monday sales are officially here, and it's a fantastic opportunity to score incredible deals from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more. You can find massive discounts on best-selling items like TVs, laptops, appliances, smart home devices, and more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we've listed the best Green Monday deals below from top retailers. Some highlights include the Samsung 55-inch smart 4K TV on sale for $329.99, the top-rated Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $349, the Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $129, and the Xbox One S All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle on sale for $159. You can also find deals on best-selling appliances like the Instant Pot pressure cooker on sale for $79, and the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum on sale for $244.



Shop more of today's best Green Monday deals and keep in mind, these limited-time offers end today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Green Monday smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Walmart's Green Monday sale has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $129. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

Get the GPS-only Apple Watch 4 on sale for at Best Buy. The 40mm series 4 smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band.

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 44mm: $379 $299 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a bigger display, you can get the 44mm Apple Watch 4 on sale for $299 - the same price as the 40mm offer above, but in a different color. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band.

Green Monday TV deals

LG 32-inch LED HDTV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic budget option, you can get the LG 32-inch LED TV on sale for just $100 at Best Buy. While the HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include HDMI and USB ports which allows you to connect a wide variety of devices.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $278 at Walmart

Going fast! If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $278. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $330 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $379.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $520 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $529.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $370 on the JVC 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream content from the home screen of your TV.

Green Monday headphone deals

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $349 at Amazon

Coming in black, silver, and white, these Bose headphones are among the best noise-canceling cans on the planet, with a gorgeous design, lively sound, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Now with $50 off, this is the cheapest they've ever been. View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $144 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Green Monday smart home deals

3rd generation Echo Dot | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

If you're just after the cheapest price possible on a new smart speaker, this Echo Dot deal will suit just fine. You're saving more than you're spending here, which is always the sign of a great deal.

3rd generation Echo Dot | 2x Philips Hue A19 white bulbs | $79.98 $34.99 at Amazon

Don't let this Echo Dot and Philips Hue deal bundle pass you by if you're looking to smarten up your home for the holidays. For less than the price of either of these items on a normal day you can grab both. Plus, you don't need a hub to use these bulbs - saving you even more cash this week. That's an amazing Philips Hue deal by itself, and definitely not one to be missed.

Apple HomePod - space gray / white | $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The HomePod is Apple's answer to the smart speakers of Amazon and Google, but brings far more power to the party. You're getting an intelligent smart speaker with spatial awareness and A8 processing for high-performance audio. Siri's also kicking around in there, with support for a range of smart home and virtual assistant functions.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Two-Camera Kit $229.98 $134.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink XT2 smart security camera gets a $45 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.

Green Monday console deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $159 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $228 at Amazon

You can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself on sale for $228. This is an amazing Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access.

1TB Xbox One S | Gears 5 Bundle | $299.99 $212.99 at Walmart

Get the Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle on sale for $212.99 at Walmart. A fantastic deal, the 1TB console bundle deal includes full-game downloads of Gears of War 1, 2, 3, and 4 and a one-month trial of the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Green Monday computing deals

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi 128GB - Gold | $439.99 $349 at Newegg

This WiFi only version of the 2018 iPad comes in at just $349 at Newegg today. You're getting all the goodness of last year's iPad, including the low price tag, just without the need for a costly data contract.

HP laptop 15t, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 128GB: $1,299.99 $479.99 at HP

This deal knocks $820 off the price of the HP laptop 15t with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. The only blot is the low 1366 x 768 resolution of the screen. We recommend configuring this laptop to get a 1080p screen when you buy.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 w/ Intel Core i5: $999 $799 at Microsoft Store

Various models of the Micorosft Surface Laptop 3 are discounted $200 off. If you don't need an all-metal model, you can get the best price on the 13.5-inch version with Alcantara fabric. It features an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

While it's not as powerful (or sleek) as the Alienware m15, the Dell G7 15 is still a fantastic mid-range gaming laptop. This model, strapped with Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics, sees a massive $550 Green Monday discount. View Deal

Surface Book 2 w/ free Surface Headphones: $1,499 $1,299 at Microsoft Store

You can save $200 on a 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 or $300 on a 15-inch model. And, that discount is just for the laptop. Microsoft is also throwing in a free pair of Surface Headphones, which makes for an additional $349 in savings.

Dell UltraSharp U2717D: $599 $269 at Dell

Dell's UltraSharp lineup is all about providing professional-quality monitors with no compromises. While this usually means high prices, this Green Monday deal sees the price get slashed down to $269.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during the holidays, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244 That's an $86 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled vacuum.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $50 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $45 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $45 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

Green Monday deals around the web

Amazon - Save on Amazon devices, appliances, electronics, and more

- Save on Amazon devices, appliances, electronics, and more Best Buy - Holiday deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more

- Holiday deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more eBay - Green Monday new deals every hour

- Green Monday new deals every hour Lenovo - Today only you can save up to $2,110.00 on select doorbusters

- Today only you can save up to $2,110.00 on select doorbusters Dell - Save up to 50% on PCs and electronics

- Save up to 50% on PCs and electronics Mixbook - Up to 50% off favorites, plus free shipping on orders $50+

- Up to 50% off favorites, plus free shipping on orders $50+ Newegg - Today only savings on laptops, monitors, TVs, and more

- Today only savings on laptops, monitors, TVs, and more Sears - Save up to 50% sitewide

- Save up to 50% sitewide Home Depot - Up to 35% off appliance special buys

- Up to 35% off appliance special buys Lowe's - Holiday savings throughout the site

- Holiday savings throughout the site Shopbop - Up to 75% off with code JOY19

- Up to 75% off with code JOY19 Victoria's Secret - Limited-time savings sitewide

- Limited-time savings sitewide Kohl's - Take 25% off with promo code SAVE25

- Take 25% off with promo code SAVE25 Belk - Extra 30% off + free shipping

- Extra 30% off + free shipping American Eagle - All jeans and joggers on sale

- All jeans and joggers on sale Bloomingdale's - Take 25% off select items

- Take 25% off select items Target - Up to 30% off home items

What is Green Monday?

Green Monday falls on the 2nd Monday of December and marks the biggest online shopping day in December. This year since Cyber Monday fell in December, Green Monday will be the 2nd largest online shopping day with sales from several online retailers.

