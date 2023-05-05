Grab your old iPhone from the drawer, Apple is offering better trade-in values

By Cesar Cadenas
published

Changes affect multiple iPhone, iPad, and Mac models

A laptop screen on a blue background showing the Apple Trade In website
(Image credit: Future)

Apple quietly changed the trade-in value for various product lines about two weeks after redesigning its Trade-In website.

Looking at the charts (opens in new tab), the changes are not across the board as some older models and Android phones will stay at their current amount. For the most part, you will get more money back for trading in old Apple devices, but a few are seeing a drop in value. Below is a series of tables listing every single trade-in update for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. 

iPhones

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ModelNew trade-in valueOld trade-in value
iPhone 13 Pro MaxUp to $630Up from $600
iPhone 13 ProUp to $530Up from $500
iPhone 13 miniUp to $330Down from $350
iPhone 12 Pro MaxUp to $440Up from $420
iPhone 12 ProUp to $350Up from $330
iPhone 12 miniUp to $220Down from $250
iPhone SE (2nd generation)Up to $90Down from $100
iPhone 11 ProUp to $240Up to $230

iPad

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ModelNew trade-in valueOld trade-in value
iPad ProUp to $470Up from $445
iPadUp to $175Up from $165
iPad miniUp to $250Up from $240

Mac

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ModelNew trade-in valueOld trade-in value
MacBook ProUp to $775Up from $730
MacBook AirUp to $450Down from $515
iMacUp to $510Down from $570
Mac miniUp to $405Up from $375

Apple Watch

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ModelNew trade-in valueOld trade-in value
Apple Watch Series 6Up to $110Up from $105
Apple Watch SEUp to $80Up from $70
Apple Watch Series 5Up to $85Up from $80
Apple Watch Series 4Up to $55Up from $50

Be aware you’re not guaranteed to get these new trade-in values. The amount you’ll get in return depends on a variety of factors like whether or not the buttons on your iPhone 13 Pro work or if the touchscreen is cracked. A poorly kept phone won’t give you $630 worth of trade-in credit toward a new device. And for other gadgets not listed like AirPods or keyboards, your only option is to recycle them. 

Trade-in alternatives

Back in January, Apple slashed the trade-in value for many models; some by as much as $50. So it's good to see the company begin offering more money to make up for the cuts. But the flip side of that is the value for most of these devices is still lower than what they were at the beginning of the year. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example, originally had a trade-in value of $650.

The good news is there are alternatives out there. If you live in the US, you can use Flipsy to “see how much your phone is worth”. For those in the UK, Sell My Mobile is one of the better services. You can also try selling privately. 

But before you do, read TechRadar’s guide on what to do prior to selling. There’s more to it than just making an eBay listing. 

Cesar Cadenas
Cesar Cadenas
Contributor

Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry for several years now specializing in consumer electronics, entertainment devices, Windows, and the gaming industry. But he’s also passionate about smartphones, GPUs, and cybersecurity. 

See more Mobile phones news