Grab your old iPhone from the drawer, Apple is offering better trade-in values

Apple quietly changed the trade-in value for various product lines about two weeks after redesigning its Trade-In website.
Looking at the charts (opens in new tab), the changes are not across the board as some older models and Android phones will stay at their current amount. For the most part, you will get more money back for trading in old Apple devices, but a few are seeing a drop in value. Below is a series of tables listing every single trade-in update for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.
iPhones
|Model
|New trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Up to $630
|Up from $600
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Up to $530
|Up from $500
|iPhone 13 mini
|Up to $330
|Down from $350
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Up to $440
|Up from $420
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Up to $350
|Up from $330
|iPhone 12 mini
|Up to $220
|Down from $250
|iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|Up to $90
|Down from $100
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Up to $240
|Up to $230
iPad
|Model
|New trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|iPad Pro
|Up to $470
|Up from $445
|iPad
|Up to $175
|Up from $165
|iPad mini
|Up to $250
|Up from $240
Mac
|Model
|New trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|MacBook Pro
|Up to $775
|Up from $730
|MacBook Air
|Up to $450
|Down from $515
|iMac
|Up to $510
|Down from $570
|Mac mini
|Up to $405
|Up from $375
Apple Watch
|Model
|New trade-in value
|Old trade-in value
|Apple Watch Series 6
|Up to $110
|Up from $105
|Apple Watch SE
|Up to $80
|Up from $70
|Apple Watch Series 5
|Up to $85
|Up from $80
|Apple Watch Series 4
|Up to $55
|Up from $50
Be aware you’re not guaranteed to get these new trade-in values. The amount you’ll get in return depends on a variety of factors like whether or not the buttons on your iPhone 13 Pro work or if the touchscreen is cracked. A poorly kept phone won’t give you $630 worth of trade-in credit toward a new device. And for other gadgets not listed like AirPods or keyboards, your only option is to recycle them.
Trade-in alternatives
Back in January, Apple slashed the trade-in value for many models; some by as much as $50. So it's good to see the company begin offering more money to make up for the cuts. But the flip side of that is the value for most of these devices is still lower than what they were at the beginning of the year. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example, originally had a trade-in value of $650.
The good news is there are alternatives out there. If you live in the US, you can use Flipsy to “see how much your phone is worth”. For those in the UK, Sell My Mobile is one of the better services. You can also try selling privately.
But before you do, read TechRadar’s guide on what to do prior to selling. There’s more to it than just making an eBay listing.