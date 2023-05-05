Grab your old iPhone from the drawer, Apple is offering better trade-in values

Apple quietly changed the trade-in value for various product lines about two weeks after redesigning its Trade-In website .

Looking at the charts (opens in new tab), the changes are not across the board as some older models and Android phones will stay at their current amount. For the most part, you will get more money back for trading in old Apple devices, but a few are seeing a drop in value. Below is a series of tables listing every single trade-in update for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.

iPhones

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model New trade-in value Old trade-in value iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $630 Up from $600 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $530 Up from $500 iPhone 13 mini Up to $330 Down from $350 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $440 Up from $420 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $350 Up from $330 iPhone 12 mini Up to $220 Down from $250 iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $90 Down from $100 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $240 Up to $230

iPad

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model New trade-in value Old trade-in value iPad Pro Up to $470 Up from $445 iPad Up to $175 Up from $165 iPad mini Up to $250 Up from $240

Mac

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model New trade-in value Old trade-in value MacBook Pro Up to $775 Up from $730 MacBook Air Up to $450 Down from $515 iMac Up to $510 Down from $570 Mac mini Up to $405 Up from $375

Apple Watch

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model New trade-in value Old trade-in value Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $110 Up from $105 Apple Watch SE Up to $80 Up from $70 Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $85 Up from $80 Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $55 Up from $50

Be aware you’re not guaranteed to get these new trade-in values. The amount you’ll get in return depends on a variety of factors like whether or not the buttons on your iPhone 13 Pro work or if the touchscreen is cracked. A poorly kept phone won’t give you $630 worth of trade-in credit toward a new device. And for other gadgets not listed like AirPods or keyboards, your only option is to recycle them.

Trade-in alternatives

Back in January, Apple slashed the trade-in value for many models; some by as much as $50. So it's good to see the company begin offering more money to make up for the cuts. But the flip side of that is the value for most of these devices is still lower than what they were at the beginning of the year. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example, originally had a trade-in value of $650.

The good news is there are alternatives out there . If you live in the US, you can use Flipsy to “see how much your phone is worth”. For those in the UK, Sell My Mobile is one of the better services. You can also try selling privately.