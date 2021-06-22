Grab this Asus Zephyrus gaming laptop for a steal – but you'll have to act fast

With all the Amazon Prime Day deals going right now, it's no wonder that other retailers are looking to get in on the action with lightning deals of their own, like this Asus Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop over at Best Buy for just $1,249 – a savings of $330.

The RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU in this Zephyrus model might seem a bit behind the times with all the sexy new RTX 3070 laptops on the market, but the RTX 2070 Max-Q is no slouch when it comes to gaming performance, and unlike any RTX 30-series product – whether desktop graphics cards or laptops – you can probably actually get your hands on this laptop.

Asus Zephyrus G15 with RTX 2070 Max-Q $1,579 $1,249 at Best Buy

Save $330 - Get one of the best gaming laptops for cheap thanks to this one-day-only deal at Best Buy. Featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, RTX 2070 with Max-Q graphics, and a 15.6-inch full HD, 240Hz LED display with 3ms response time, you'll get crisp, fast, and responsive graphics on the go – all for 21% off.

The Asus Zephyrus G15 consistently ranks among the best gaming laptops every year and this model definitely isn't an exception, even if it is from last year. This awesome gaming laptop features the Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) LED display with 240Hz and 3ms response time, giving you crisp, fluid graphics.

The RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics in the Zephyrus G15 might not be as powerful as RTX 3070, but you're still going to get amazing graphics performance out of the RTX 2070 Max-Q, especially at 1080p. And for just under $1,250, you really can't go wrong.

