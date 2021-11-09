Grab these early Black Friday Xbox controller deals before they’re gone

You can never have enough Xbox Series X controllers, at least not in my house, so it’s great to see some retailers are already offering early Black Friday deals on Microsoft’s new pad.

Best Buy has discounted the striking Shock Blue Xbox Wireless Controller by $15, knocking the price down to just $49.99. But what’s more, Best Buy has also slashed the price of the superb Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to $139, which is a saving of $40.

Widely considered the best controller on the planet, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is ideal for any gamer who plays competitively online. It has an abundance of customization options, such as swappable thumbsticks, and lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge.

The Shock Blue Xbox Wireless Controller is no slouch, either. The new pad is more ergonomic than previous controllers, includes a dedicated Share button, and has textured grips and triggers. It also looks absolutely lovely, which always helps.

We’re expecting accessories and games to make up the majority of Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, as the console itself is still extremely hard to find and unlikely to be discounted. We’ll also be rounding up all the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals on November 29 so you don’t miss any of the best offers.

Today's best Xbox Series X controller Black Friday deals

Save $15 - Get the gorgeous Shock Blue Xbox Wireless Controller from Best Buy and save $15 on this early deal. Not only does this controller look the part, but it works on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile.

Save $40 - This is a fantastic discount on Microsoft's premium controller and a must-buy for those who take their online gaming seriously. The Xbox Elite can give you a competitive edge online, and it's also one of the nicest controllers we've ever used. Snap this up while you can.

Even though Microsoft's Xbox Series X controller isn't packed to the brim with new features like PS5's DualSense controller, its ergonomic and familiar design mean it's still a firm fan favorite. Microsoft chose to make subtle improvements to the Xbox One pad, and there's a noticeable difference when you go back to the older pads.

Not only do both these controllers work on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but you can also use them on PC and mobile devices as it has Bluetooth support built-in. You're getting a lot of versatility for your money, then.

