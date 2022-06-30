Google Workspace is losing its top executive

Audio player loading…

Google Workspace boss Javier Soltero is set to leave the division after three years, it has been revealed.

The veteran executive is scheduled to leave the role on July 15, according to an internal email sent by Google Cloud President Thomas Kurian, reported by Protocol.

Prior to joining Google, Soltero spent over four years at Microsoft, where he rose to the rank of Corporate Vice President, Cortana, after starting off as General Manager, Outlook Mobile.

Aparna Pappu, who currently works as VP of Engineering at Google, is set to replace Soltero. He has well over 14 years of experience at the company and has held several senior engineering roles in different areas.

Evolution of Google Workspace

Soltero’s tenure was certainly a successful one for the suite of productivity software and collaboration tools. The monthly active users of Google Workspace have grown over 50 per cent over the last three years.

And Google hasn’t slowed down in terms of rolling out new features throughout Soltero’s reign.

For example, Google Workspace recently received a new sharing interface in a move to make online collaboration easier for users. This streamlined approach brings together controls that were previously more separated into one easy-to-use panel.

Although the latest data shows Google is still some way off Microsoft in the office software market, Soltero suggested he is leaving the project well-positioned to further challenge its rival.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside so many talented people, on incredible products that are truly helpful to billions,” said Soltero on Twitter. “I am proud of what we've accomplished during this time and confident the Workspace team, its leaders, and our strategy”.