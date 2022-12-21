Get Virgin Media’s M125 (132Mbps) Fibre Broadband for only £26/month

Looking for a new fibre broadband deal? Then we might have found exactly what you're looking for. Right now, you can get Virgin Media’s M125 Fibre Broadband for only £26 per month (opens in new tab). This deal is an 18-month contract and it comes without setup fees. This means you don't need to pay to have anything installed and you don't need to pay for your Virgin Media WiFi Hub. At the end of the contract, the price will revert to £44 per month.

This package is a broadband-only and comes with average speeds of 132Mbps. Should you choose the deal, you'll also be able to gain access to extra perks and experiences with O2 Priority.

132Mbps download speeds should be quick enough for the average household or a shared flat. However, if you live in a large household where multiple people are trying to download films in UHD or stream, you may find it isn't quite quick enough for your needs. If this is the case, head to our broadband deals page, where you'll find even more offers.

Our Virgin Media broadband deal

This Virgin Media broadband deal gives you average speeds of 132Mbps. This is more than enough for smaller households and flat shares. It costs £26/month, and comes with free installation. It's an 18-month contract and customers also receive access to perks and experiences with O2 Priority. At the end of the contract, the cost will rise to £44 per month. However, you can change to a new deal before this new price comes into effect.

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the UK’s biggest broadband providers. It's best known for its fast speeds, reliable connections and range of deals.

If you live in a property where there’s a high demand for downloads, streaming or online gaming, then Virgin Media is a safe choice for your needs. Plus, subject to network coverage, Virgin Media is also one of the simplest and quickest broadbands to set up. Although remember that installation is free with this deal anyway.

However, even though Virgin Media provides fast speeds and reliable connections, the company doesn't provide the cheapest deals on the market. If you're simply looking for the cheapest connection available, then head to our broadband deals page, where you'll likely find something more affordable.

What other broadband options are available with Virgin Media?

As we mentioned, Virgin Media is one of the UK’s most popular broadband providers. As a result, the company offers a comprehensive selection of packages, speeds and contract lengths. Plus, you can also select deals that include phonelines and TV bundles.

For example, with all the company's deals at the moment, customers can add 40 TV channels and their favourite apps at no extra cost. However, a one-off £35 activation fee applies for this service. Customers can also add extra premium channels for an additional cost, such as BT Sport (£10 per month), Sky Cinema HD (£10 per month) and Sky Sports HD (£18.75 per month).

Our latest guide to all of Virgin’s broadband deals covers all of these deals in full, so you can see what other options the provider has available before you commit to this deal. Alternatively, take a look at our widget below and see the best deals from each provider on the market.

