Get up to £150 cashback with selected new Samsung phone deals

Have you been thinking about getting a new Samsung device? Well that idea might be about to get a whole lot sweeter as Samsung is now offering some tasty cashback deals on mobile phone deals and more up until Christmas Eve.

You can claim back money on some of its biggest handsets including the Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, with £150 to be claimed on the former.

This offer is available on both contracts and SIM-free Samsung devices and can be claimed with purchases from an extensive list of different mobile phone providers meaning you don't have to feel forced into a certain deal. The likes of Amazon, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse and EE are all included - a full list of eligible retailers can be found at the bottom of this article.

You can see all of the cashback options below, as well as information on how to claim your cashback. There is also the option to claim back money on Samsung tablets and watches if that is more what you're looking for.

The Samsung phone cashback values in full:

Galaxy Note 9 - £150 cashback reward

Galaxy S9 / S9 Plus - £100 cashback reward

Galaxy A9 - £80 cashback reward

Galaxy A7 - £50 cashback reward

Galaxy J6+ - £40 cashback reward

Galaxy J4+ - £30 cashback reward

How to claim your cashback

After you've bought your Samsung phone deal and it has arrived, the first step is going to this link within 30 days of purchasing the device. That link will ask you for your IMEI number, which may sound daunting but it is easy to find. On your device dial *#06# or go into your settings and go to the status menu to find it.

Next, you give your details along with a scanned copy of the proof of purchase to Samsung. Finally, your cashback request will go through and, all being well, your money should arrive in the next 30 days.

You do have to purchase your new device before December 24 to be eligible. If you're still unsure of any of the details, you can see it in full on Samsung's website.

Eligible retailers for Samsung's cashback offer

Well it's safe to say Samsung hasn't scrimped on the provider options with this deal, offering the cashback with retailers including:

Three Mobile, Affordable Mobiles, Amazon (excludes 3rd Party Marketplace Dealers) UK, AO.com, Argos, BT, Buymobiles.net, Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World, e2save.co.uk, EE, GiffGaff, ID Mobile, John Lewis, Littlewoods, Mobile Phones Direct, Mobiles.co.uk, O2, Samsung Experience Store, Samsung Shop online, Tesco Mobile, Very, Virgin Mobile.