Get the Razer DeathAdder Elite for just $25 right now in this Cyber Monday deal

The Razer DeathAdder Elite is a favorite gaming mouse, and for good reason. It's got just the right amount of buttons, and it feels fantastic - it's practically iconic at this point to serious PC players. And, pleasingly, it always takes a deep discount around the Cyber Monday/Black Friday period.

You can get this beloved gaming mouse for just $24.99 right now on Amazon. Note that supplies are limited at the moment - at the time of writing you'll have to wait until December 10 for it to ship. But it's well worth waiting a week to get the DeathAdder Elite. Besides, it's the lowest price Amazon has ever offered for the mouse, beating the $29 sale price we saw on Newegg a couple of weeks ago.

"If you're a fan of the DeathAdder design and want a high performance gaming mouse, this one fits," is how we put it in our review. It's frequently discounted for events like Cyber Monday, but usually it's closer to $30, so this represents an extra saving.

