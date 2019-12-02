Get the Razer DeathAdder Elite for just $25 right now in this Cyber Monday deal

The Razer DeathAdder Elite is a favorite gaming mouse, and for good reason. It's got just the right amount of buttons, and it feels fantastic - it's practically iconic at this point to serious PC players. And, pleasingly, it always takes a deep discount around the Cyber Monday/Black Friday period.
You can get this beloved gaming mouse for just $24.99 right now on Amazon. Note that supplies are limited at the moment - at the time of writing you'll have to wait until December 10 for it to ship. But it's well worth waiting a week to get the DeathAdder Elite. Besides, it's the lowest price Amazon has ever offered for the mouse, beating the $29 sale price we saw on Newegg a couple of weeks ago.
Razer Deathadder Elite:
$69.99 $24.99 at Amazon
One of the best gaming mice at its best ever price on Amazon. The Deathadder has a solid sensor, it's comfortable to use, and the amount of buttons is perfect for most users. At the time of writing, it's in-stock on December 10, so you'll have a little wait, but it's worth it. View Deal
"If you're a fan of the DeathAdder design and want a high performance gaming mouse, this one fits," is how we put it in our review. It's frequently discounted for events like Cyber Monday, but usually it's closer to $30, so this represents an extra saving.
Want to save on the DeathAdder Elite where you are? Check out the best prices below:
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.