Get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus for £24.99p/m + a £95 Amazon Voucher

If you're looking for a fast and affordable broadband package, then we've found a deal that might pique your interest. Right now you can get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus broadband for £24.99 a month (opens in new tab). Plus, if you sign up for it now, you will also receive a £95 Amazon voucher.

The deal is an 18-month contract and this particular package gives average download speeds of 67Mbps - which is plenty for a small to medium sized home with high streaming, downloading or online gaming demands. You do have to pay an upfront fee of £9.95 and you only have until midnight April 30 to make the most of this offer.

While we think this is a great deal for such broadband speeds, we appreciate you might want something quicker - especially if you live in a larger household with intensive usage. So if you do want to shop around for something faster - or even cheaper - click through to our best broadband deals page to see what's on the market right now.

OUR SHELL ENERGY BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus | £24.99 p/m | 67Mbps | 18-month contract | +£95 Amazon voucher | £9.95 upfront fee (opens in new tab)

This deal from Shell Energy gives you its Superfast Fibre Plus broadband for £24.99 a month on an 18-month contract. It offers average download speeds of 67Mbps with unlimited data, which will be enough for even the busiest of small to medium households. There's a £9.95 upfront fee to pay, but if you sign up then you get a £95 Amazon voucher. The deal ends at midnight on 30 April, so hurry if this offer is of interest.

Why should I choose Shell Energy's broadband?

While Shell Energy is better known by some as an energy supplier, it's now also an established provider of broadband. Moreover, there's plenty of reasons why it's becoming more and more popular here in the UK.

Affordability is a big one and Shell Energy is often cheaper than the likes of BT, Sky and Virgin Media. It's also increased the variety of broadband tariffs it has to offer, as now you can find several different options, including the company's 'Fast', 'Superfast', 'Ultrafast' and 'Full Fibre' products.

These include:

Fast broadband - 11Mbps - 'Standard'

Superfast Fibre - 38Mbps - 'Standard'

Superfast Plus Fibre - 67Mbps - 'Standard'

Ultrafast Fibre - 145Mbps - 'Ultrafast'

Ultrafast Fibre Plus - 290Mbps - 'Ultrafast'

Full Fibre 100 - 109Mbps - 'Full Fibre'

Full Fibre 200 - 207Mbps - 'Full Fibre'

Full Fibre 300 - 311Mbps - 'Full Fibre'

Full Fibre 500 - 525Mbps - 'Full Fibre'

Full Fibre 900 - 944Mbps - 'Full Fibre'

On top of this, it has decent scores for its customer services. It currently gets a rating of 4.2/5 from Trustpilot (opens in new tab), based on over 67,000 reviews. It has even won awards for this and has been praised by Good Housekeeping for its value for money.

Where Shell Energy can fall down is with the lack of extras. It doesn't offer TV bundles and there's not as much extra tech when compared with the likes of BT and Sky. It's also been criticised for its lack of contract flexibility, as it currently only has 18-month options to select.

With this, if you are looking for something with add-ons or different contract lengths, check out our best broadband deals page. You can also pop your postcode into our widget below to see what broadband packages can be found in your area.

