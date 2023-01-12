Get Plusnet's Unlimited Full Fibre 74 broadband for £23.99p/m + a £50 reward card

For those of you looking for a new broadband deal, we have found an option that might be of interest.

Right now, new customers can get Plusnet's Unlimited Full Fibre 74 (74Mbps) broadband for £23.99 per month (opens in new tab). This is a 24-month contract and anyone who signs up for this deal will also receive a £50 reward card. This card is preloaded with money and can be used online and in most high street stores that display the Mastercard logo. You can claim this reward as soon as your broadband is up and running.

This deal from Plusnet is great for small to medium households with high UHD streaming and downloading demands because it is a 'Full Fibre' package that provides fast download speeds.

If you're unsure whether this deal is right for you or you're ineligible because you're already a Plusnet customer, then check out our run down of the best broadband deals available right now. Whether you're searching for super fast fibre deals or a cheap and no-frills ADSL deal, we'll show you the best options available for your budget.

OUR PLUSNET BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) Plusnet Unlimited Full Fibre 74 | 74Mbps average speeds | 24-month contract | £23.99/month| no upfront fees | £50 Reward Card (opens in new tab)

With this deal you get Plusnet's Unlimited Full Fibre 74 package. This comes with 74Mpbs download speeds, unlimited data and a £50 reward card. This deal will cost you £23.99 per month and it's a 24-month contract. Please be aware that this deal is for new customers only. Plusnet's Unlimited Full Fibre 74 option is great for small to medium households with streaming demands. As a 'Full Fibre' package, it's more than fast enough for any home where multiple family members are looking to get online at once.

Why should I choose Plusnet as my internet service provider?

Plusnet is one of the country's leading broadband providers. Known for its competitive prices and affordable broadband deals, Plusnet is a popular choice with customers who are looking for the cheapest deals on the market.

As Plusnet is owned by the BT Group, it uses the Openreach network. This means that the company is still able to provide fast, secure and reliable connections. On top of this, the company has also won several Uswitch awards and customers regularly compliment their UK-based customer services team.

However, if you're searching for the fastest speeds available, then Plusnet may not be the best choice for your needs. After all, the company's 'Full Fibre' options are much slower than other providers such as Virgin Media, who can offer gigabit speeds.

If you think that Plusnet's deal isn't right for you, then we recommend that you take a look at our guide to the best broadband deals available. Alternatively, you can simply enter your postcode into our widget below to see what deals are currently available in your area:

