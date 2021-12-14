Get $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 without a trade-in today - here's how

Best Buy has just launched an awesome promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 today, offering activation rebates of up to $800 and a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for those who pick up a device on an eligible carrier.

Yep, that's correct - no trade-ins are needed here with these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals at Best Buy - just an activation on an eligible carrier. This is easily the biggest saving yet on this device if you're one of the unlucky few out there who doesn't have that valuable old phone ready to hand over.

Interestingly, Best Buy doesn't specify what carriers are actually 'eligible' in the promotional fine print. It does, however, generally only stock carrier devices on the big three - AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile - so we assume those are your choices here. Be aware, it does say in the fine print that savings may differ from carrier to carrier though, so your mileage may vary here.

If you're not interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals then we've got another nice bonus piece of news today - the unlocked version of this device is also on sale at Amazon for just $1,349.99 right now. That's the cheapest price yet and a discount that beats the previous record of $1,499 from Cyber Monday. It is, of course, more expensive than the Best Buy option but it's a great choice if you don't want to commit to a lengthy postpaid plan.

$1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save up to $800 on a Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Best Buy today and score yourself a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 on the side. To be eligible for this saving, you'll need to be activating the device on an eligible carrier - most likely a postpaid plan at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile - and bear in mind that savings might vary from carrier to carrier. On the plus side, no trade-ins are needed here to get your saving! Just a simple activation rebate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 $1,349.99 at Amazon

Save $450 - If you're not down to activate your device on a carrier then you can also find a significant discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Amazon today. This price is the lowest we've ever seen for an unlocked device and an absolute steal overall. It's even lower than this device's cost over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, for context.

