Get Assassin's Creed: Origins on Xbox One for the lowest price ever

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Origins is the grand return to form we'd been hoping for and the first essential title in the series since Black Flag. Critical acclaim and strong sales are the worst enemies of discounts though, so cheap offers have been slim.
We have some excellent news though if you have an Xbox One or Xbox One X as CDKeys has just come up with the lowest price yet in the UK, US and Australia with this digital edition. Better yet (sort of), you also get a free download code for Assassin's Creed: Unity on Xbox One too, which is a handy 'gift' for any family member or friend you're not especially keen on right now.
Assassin's Creed: Origins on Xbox One £22.99 / $32.89 / AU$41.19 @ CDKeys
We've done our research and this really is the best price around. The next best price in the UK is for a physical copy at Amazon for £30.99 (that's actually not bad compared to the rest). In the US, most stores are still charging $60, but Target has it on offer for $39.99. Order it from CDKeys instead though and you can start downloading it straight away and you get that copy of Unity too. You can even use this option in Australia where the price works out at AU$41.19.
Assassin's Creed: Origins on Xbox One X
If you own Microsoft's new and improved console, or are considering picking up an Xbox One X bundle in the near future, Assassin's Creed: Origins is a must-buy. Don't get us wrong, it looks gorgeous on a regular Xbox One and 1080p screen, but ancient Egypt's beautiful scenes are at another level when viewed with the full power of 4K High Dynamic Range visuals too.
