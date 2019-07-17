Get a great deal on every Google Home smart speaker in the Walmart sale

Usually, the day after Amazon Prime Day has up moping about the office, sad that all the super cheap deals have dried up. There's no time for that today though as the Walmart sale has taken the bargain baton from Amazon to give us one final day of deals.

And we've been enjoying the latest battle between Amazon Echo deals and the Google Home smart speaker/screen range. Google has an extra day to play with now though and these prices are absolute scorchers.

The tiny but mighty Google Home Mini is on sale for just $25, saving you 50% on the base MSRP. The standard-sized Google Home has come down to just $69 from $129. If you really want some room-filling sound from your smart speaker than the rarely discounted Google home Max is $150 cheaper than usual at $299. And if you'd like a smart speaker with a screen, Walmart's deals have you covered there too with the Google Nest Hub (aka, the recently renamed Google Home Hub), can be yours for an ever so tempting $79, down form the standard $149.

All of these devices feature the excellent Google Assistant built-in. You can ask it any questions you can think of an it'll use the enormously-powerful Google search engine to read an answer back to you. You can also use it for basics like asking about the weather forecasts and the news. Or how about requesting songs via Spotify and YouTube Music? Smart home devices like Nest and Hive thermostats and Philips Hue bulbs are supported too.

The best Google device deals in the US:

Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

The perfect introduction to the world of smart speakers for a super low price. Walmart has this low price on all the different colors too. It's surprisingly loud for music playback despite its tiny size.

View Deal

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $69 at Walmart

This larger version has a louder speaker and the audio range is a bit more nuanced than the Mini. If you're going to play a lot of music, it's worth spending a bit more on this version.

View Deal

Google Home Max $399 $249 at Walmart

The Google Home Max is much bigger than any other Google home speaker and is capable of really filling the room with sound. And we mean that too as the speakers reacts to the size and shape of a room to give you the best sound. The microphones are much more powerful too and can hear your voice commands, even over the loud music.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub $149 $79 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub on for $79 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium to enjoy on the screen. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more. The speaker isn't as loud as the standard Google Home though, so you'll need to weigh up the benefits of the screen vs louder music. We won't judge you if you buy both though.

View Deal

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $229 $189 at Walmart

Get the Google Nest Hello Doorbell on sale at Walmart for $189. The smart doorbell will send alerts to your smartphone, tablet, or computer so you can monitor your door from anywhere and hear and speak to visitors.

View Deal

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera $199 $164.85 at Walmart

Add security to your home with the Google Nest Cam that's on sale at Walmart for $164.85. The indoor security camera features two-way audio and will send alerts when motion is detected.

View Deal

Nest Learning Thermostat + FREE Google Home Mini Bundle $214 $189 at Walmart

Get a free Google Home Mini when you purchase the Nest Learning Thermostat at Walmart. The Nest can help save on energy costs and works with the Google Mini to adjust your temperature using your voice.

View Deal

Google Smart Light Starter Kit $55 $31 at Walmart

Get the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale at Walmart for just $31. That's a $24 discount for the kit that includes a Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb so you can control your lights with your voice.



View Deal

Shop more Google Home devices with our list of the cheapest Google Home prices: the best Home Mini, Hub and Max deals.



You can also shop more of the best Walmart deals with our roundup of the best sales happening now.