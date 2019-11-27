One of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals just slashed two Garmin watch prices

Looking for great Black Friday smartwatch deals? They might not come better than this as one of our favorite fitness-centric, wrist-mounted powerhouses has just seen a great Black Friday price cut.
The Garmin Forerunner 935, as well as its improved newer version the Forerunner 945, is now $100 off as part of the Amazon Black Friday sales, making what was already a great smartwatch good value for money too.
Since these devices are some of the best smartwatches available, the sales might not last for too long, so act quick before they're gone.
Garmin Forerunner smartwatch deals
Garmin Forerunner 935:
$499 $399 at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is one of the best fitness smartwatches around, with great battery life, varied sports tracking and loads of fitness information provided too. $100 off brings it to a supremely affordable price.
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 945:
$599 $499 at Amazon
We haven't tested the Forerunner 945 properly yet, but the 935 was fantastic, and the 945 looks set to solve all of our (admittedly few) issues with the older device. It's also $100 off, saving you a lot of dough.
View Deal
Not in the US? Check our best Garmin Forerunner 935 and 945 prices here.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.