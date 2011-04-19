Sony rumoured to be canning PSPgo

Sony rumoured to be canning production of the ailing PSPgo and focusing on the new NGP set for release later in 2011

Sony is rumoured to be stopping production of the PSPgo, according to a blog post written by a Japanese Sony employee.

Andriasang posted a translation of the original blog post, which notes that the PSPgo is no longer available to buy in Japanese stores.

Sony's PSPgo received mixed reviews in the UK and has suffered from lacklustre sales since it launched late in 2009.

Sony has so far refused to comment on the latest rumour that hardware production has now been stopped.

Renewed focus on Sony NGP

Instead, following the latest PSPgo rumours, Sony UK told TechRadar that: "It is a very exciting time for PlayStation portable devices… Before the end of the year we are launching NGP, our next generation portable device, which we believe will revolutionise portable gaming.

"In the meantime, the current generation of PSPs continue to be in demand, especially since the introduction of our value for money, Essentials range of games and we will continue to meet that demand."

Andy Hartup, associate editor of PSM3 magazine was unsurprised to hear the latest rumour that the PSPgo could soon be canned by Sony.

"Given Sony's half-hearted support for PSPgo, and its previous comments that the device was part commercial venture, part experiment, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the device had been discontinued," Hartup told TechRadar.

"Surely Sony are looking ahead to NGP, and are diverting financial and manufacturing resources towards that. It just makes sense."

Sony's new NGP is currently pencilled in for a late 2011 launch. Expect more - much, much more! – on the NGP from E3 in Los Angeles this coming June.

Via VG247