Sony hints that PS4 will land same time as Xbox 720

Sony has revealed that it will not be playing catch-up when it comes to the next-gen console wars and is looking to release the PS4 in the same year as Microsoft gets its Xbox 720 (now called the Xbox One) on to shelves.

There's been a lot of rumour and speculation as to when Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles will be released, with some believing as soon as 2012.

Regardless of release date it seems that unlike the launch of the Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3 (which were over a year apart) we are very likely to see both consoles come out at a similar time.

Consider it undesirable

Speaking to Eurogamer, PlayStation Europe CEO Jim Ryan said: "I think we would consider it undesirable to be significantly later than the competition [with the next PlayStation]."

He also noted, however, that there is still a lot of life left in the PS3 and explained: "If you look at PlayStation 2, now in excess of 150m units installed globally, a huge majority of that was done at price points of £120 or lower.

"We've only just hit £199 in the UK [with the PS3] so clearly there's a considerable untapped part of the market there."

One of the reasons current consoles are enjoying a decent lifespan is peripherals. Just this week, Sony announced that it had hit the 9 million mark with the PlayStation Move and was slowly creeping near to Microsoft's Kinect levels.

