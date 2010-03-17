Razer makes gaming mouse for lefties

Left-handed PC gamers finally have a reason to celebrate, with gaming peripheral aficionados Razer releasing a mouse specifically designed for southpaws.

The Razer DeathAdder is already a popular gaming mouse, but its design made it difficult for the left-handed to get on with.

However, the California based company has rectified that with a special leftie's edition of the mouse, which will make a refreshing change for those who have been making do with a mouse that squeaks both ways.

Requested

"Leftie gamers have long been requesting that we develop a gaming grade mouse that is designed exclusively for the left-handed gaming community and we really value the feedback we receive from our fans," said Robert "Razerguy" Krakoff, president, Razer USA.

"Not many gamers know this, but I am a southpaw myself and feel truly excited to have a mouse that fits perfectly in my left hand. There is really no substitute for gaming with your naturally dominant hand."

According to Razer the DeathAdder Left Hand Edition boasts five programmable Hypereponse buttons, as well as 1000Hz Ultrapolling technology, and a 3500dpi Razer Precision 3.5G infrared sensor.

The Razer DeathAdder Left Hand Edition will cost €59.99, which will probably work out at around £54.99 or so.