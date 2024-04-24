OVHcloud is open sourcing its data center watercooler tech

Top cloud storage provider OVHcloud has released two new schematics for devices that it claims ‘[promote] efficiency in the data center’.

The schematics pertain to a 3 Balls Flow Meter and a Manual Control Valve (MCV). Per OVHcloud, the balls provide resistance to water flow, providing an ‘analogue measurement’ in l//minute, while the control valve allows technicians to straightforwardly control flow through a liquid cooling system.

While its manual, analog solutions may seem, on–paper less attractive than digital aand automated alternatives, OVHcloud claims that its schematics are for devices that are both cheaper to maintain and more operationally efficient, perhaps by virtue of just being simpler.

3-ball trick

For those less knowledgeable in the inner workings of data centers, which are, by all accounts, in dire need of sustainability solutions , the provider was also keen to point out the essential nature of these components.

Flow meters regulate the amount of cooling required for a server rack, and, typically, at least one meter is installed per rack. OVHcloud also stressed that its ‘3-ball’ solution would be cheaper to assemble outright.

While it said nothing of the price of assembling its MCV specification, the lack of automation or shutoff valves ought to bring it down somewhat, in addition to reducing periods of downtime, and the cost of maintaining a more complex system.

OVH at OCP

In business server news, attendees at the summit are set to be delighted and amazed by OVHcloud’s open-source firmware efforts as part of the collaborative OpenBMC project.

Though it’s being coy about this and suggesting that only summit participants will get a look in for now, it did say that its firmware would ‘ensure proper deployment of updates’ and ensure security for newly commissioned servers, or those put out to pasture.