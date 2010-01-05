DS is best ever selling Euro console

The Nintendo DS is officially the best ever selling games console in Europe, having shifted over 40 million units to date.

Nintendo has also done pretty well with the Wii console. And by 'pretty well' we mean 'has sold 20 million so far in Europe' which is quite an achievement!

"In fact, the Nintendo DS family, including Nintendo DS Lite and the latest addition, Nintendo DSi, has not only sold more than any other video game console in Europe but it has also seen the fastest growth in European video game console history, reaching this sales figure in less than 5 years," claims Nintendo.

"Wii Sports Resort, the action-packed game that is the first from Nintendo to make full use of the Wii MotionPlus accessory, has continued to generate strong sales, selling around five million* in the five months since its launch in late July.

"Another big hitter for Nintendo last autumn was New Super Mario Bros. Wii, with sales now reaching 2.5 million* in just over a month since its launch in November. A classic 2D adventure, the game follows the style of New Super Mario Bros. for Nintendo DS but now offers expanded features and with the addition of cooperative and competitive play."

Wii Fits under stairs

Nintendo also says that almost half of all European Wii gamers - around 9.6 million - now own Wii Fit or Wii Fit Plus. What is still unclear is how many of those are in cupboards under stairs.

The Nintendo DS launched in Europe on March 11, 2005 to widespread criticism from hardcore gamers initially, who were suspicious of the control qualities of the new touchscreen tech.

Wii launched on December 8, 2006 across Europe.