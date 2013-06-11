Sony PS4 price announced as $399 in the US, £349 in the UK

How do you like them apples, Microsoft?

Sony has announced its PS4 will cost $399 in the US, £349 in the UK and €399 when it goes on sale later this year.

The Xbox One, meanwhile, was priced at $499 (UK£429, AU$599, €499) earlier today. Gamers moaned and groaned that Microsoft's console was too expensive, though granted you do get a Kinect along with the system and Gamepad.

Sony still hasn't given the PlayStation 4 a release date, but we're certainly leaving its E3 press conference with more in our pockets than we had before. Still look for the machine to hit stores during the holiday.

Well done

Not only did Sony announce a number of big name titles heading to its console, including the PS4 and PS3 exclusive Final Fantasy XV, it didn't miss the chance to do the exact opposite of Microsoft on a number of features.

Among them is no need for an online check-in, even for authentication purposes, unlike the every-24-hours requirement of the Xbox One.

The PS4 also has no used game restrictions, and owners can lend a game to their friends, trade it in at retail or sell it.

Besides these revelations, a reasonable price and a number of exciting franchises heading its way, the PS4 vs Xbox One battle may rage even fresher than before.