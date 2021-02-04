Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy feature a $200 price cut on the Asus G14 - our favorite laptop

Best Buy has some great gaming laptop deals today including a hefty $200 price cut on our current favorite machine - the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - which you can pick up for just $1,149.99 right now.

This price is for the top-of-the-line configuration with a Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - absolutely amazing specs for any gaming laptop to have and especially on such a small, portable 14-inch machine. We tested this particular spec last year and safe to say it's had the top spot on our best gaming laptops buyers guide ever since.

Ok, so this isn't a cheap gaming laptop deal by any stretch of the imagination, but hear us out - it's actually a good machine for the money. The Asus G14 specifically has a premium build and a ton of power for such a small, portable laptop. It also comes in a whole lot cheaper than something the Razer Blade Stealth 13 for example, which is currently retailing for an eye-watering $1,799 for its latest iteration.

You could, however, opt to wait for something like this Asus TUF 15.6-inch for $1,099.99 to come on the market. Of course, this one doesn't quite have that premium look, or small form factor of the G14, but it does come with that latest RTX 3060 graphics card. It's not a bad thing to be waiting if you want that latest hardware, but if portability and a premium build is king for you, the Asus G14 is a no brainer in our eyes.

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,349.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy's latest discount on TechRadar's favorite gaming laptop of 2020 means you're potentially bagging a bargain on this mighty but small machine. With a Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics cards, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this spec has absolutely mind-blowing performance for a 14-inch laptop.View Deal

MSI GS66 10SE 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Another great gaming laptop deal at Best Buy today, this MSI GS66 is a little bigger than the G14 above but swaps out that Max-Q RTX 2060 for a more powerful standard version. Aside from that, the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are also fantastic specs to have under the hood.View Deal

