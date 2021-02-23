Galaxy S21 price cut: save $150 on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 at Amazon

If you're looking to score a price cut on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21, then you're in luck. We've spotted the Galaxy S21 on sale for $674.99 (was $799.99) at Amazon. That's a $125 discount and the lowest price we've found for the unlocked Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: $799.99 $674.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - You can score a $125 discount on the Phantom Gray Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at Amazon. The unlocked Android phone features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life. This deal also gets you a $100 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Black.

Just released last month, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a gorgeous 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 features a triple-lens rear camera array that includes 64MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 also features 8K video recording and an impressive all-day battery life.



This Galaxy S21 deal not only gets you a $200 discount on the latest Samsung phone, but you can also save $100 on the Buds Pro when you add both to your cart. This limited-time offer applies to the Phantom Gray color, but you can also save $100 on the Phantom Pink, Violet, and White color choices.

