Free Amazon Echo and cut price bills make Vodafone's fibre broadband deals an easy choice

Just when you think Vodafone's fibre broadband deals can't get any more attractive, they pull yet another promotion out of the bag.

Earlier in the month, we were getting excited because Vodafone started throwing in a free Amazon Echo Plus with its already affordable fibre deals.

But if you aren't that bothered about having Alexa as an extra resident in your home, you can now choose to ditch the Echo and just go for extra cheap bills instead. They start from £19.99 per month without paying a single penny upfront - extraordinary value.

The option of slashed price bills or smart speaker gift comes with both of Vodafone's internet packages - Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 - so you can choose the speeds that make sense for your household, while still enjoying the little perk.

You can see a summary of these Vodafone broadband deals down below - perfect for all new customers to Vodafone. Or consult our guide to the best broadband deals to compare it to the rest of the options when it comes to internet.

Vodafone's fibre broadband deals

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | £19.99/pm + free activation OR £21/pm + free Amazon Echo Plus

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while and now it's even cheaper. Bills of less than £20 for fibre is nothing short of incredible, while £21 per month AND that Amazon Echo worth £130 is even better value still if you want Alexa in your life. - Get Vodafone Superfast 1 for £19.99 per month

- Get Vodafone Superfast 1 with free Amazon Echo Plus

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | £22.99/pm + free activation OR £27/pm + free Amazon Echo Plus

In a household full of big data streamers and gamers? Then upgrading to Vodafone's Superfast 2 package could be a smart move. And at a price now of only £23 per month, there's no real reason not to. Speeds this fast don't come any cheaper. - Get Vodafone Superfast 2 for £19.99 per month

- Get Vodafone Superfast 2 with free Amazon Echo Plus

Is the Amazon Echo Plus any good?

In our review of the Amazon Echo plus, we were impressed by its attractive fabric design, temperature sensor feature and high-end audio drivers. All of this combined with the use of Amazon's Alexa assistant makes for both an excellent speaker for music and as a smart assistant.