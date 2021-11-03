Trending

Fitbit Sense smartwatch is now $100 off at its lowest price ever

By

A big discount on the top tier Fitbit smartwatch

Fitbit Sense deal
(Image credit: Future)

The Fitbit Sense is one of the best Fitbits you can buy in 2021, and it's back to its lowest ever price right now. If you buy from Amazon, the Fitbit Sense is discounted by $100 to $199.95 for either the black or lunar white version.

The Sense dropped to this price on Amazon Prime Day 2021, but we've never seen it cheaper, and it's a great offer ahead of Black Friday.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Fitbit Charge 5
Lowest ever price

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon
Save $100 This is the best deal we've ever seen for the Fitbit Sense, and it's unlikely to get much cheaper around Black Friday 2021. We praised this smartwatch for its comfortable design and its detailed stress tracking.

View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $59.95 at Amazon
Save $40 The sleek Fitbit Inspire 2 is the more affordable device in Fitbit's current lineup, and with this deal at Amazon it's even better value. The offer applies to the Lunar White, Black and Desert Rose colorways, and is one of the best offers we've seen on the Inspire 2 to date. If you're on a tight budget, it's one to check out.

View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon
Save £15 The sleek Fitbit Inspire 2 is the more affordable device in Fitbit's current lineup, and with this deal at Amazon it's even better value. The offer applies to the Lunar White and Desert Rose colorways, and is one of the best offers we've seen on the Inspire 2 to date. If you're on a tight budget, it's one to check out.

View Deal

If you're not in the US, here are the best Fitbit deals near you.

James Peckham
James Peckham

James is Phones Editor for TechRadar, and he has covered smartphones for the best part of a decade bringing you news on all the big announcements from top manufacturers making mobile phones. James is often testing out and reviewing the latest and greatest mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, virtual reality headsets, fitness trackers and more. He has also worked on other leading tech brands, such as T3 and Gizmodo UK, as well as appearing as an expert on TV and radio for the BBC and other publications. Be sure to follow him on Twitter for all the latest smartphone news.
See more Wearables news