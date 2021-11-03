Fitbit Sense smartwatch is now $100 off at its lowest price ever

The Fitbit Sense is one of the best Fitbits you can buy in 2021, and it's back to its lowest ever price right now. If you buy from Amazon, the Fitbit Sense is discounted by $100 to $199.95 for either the black or lunar white version.

The Sense dropped to this price on Amazon Prime Day 2021, but we've never seen it cheaper, and it's a great offer ahead of Black Friday.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the best deal we've ever seen for the Fitbit Sense, and it's unlikely to get much cheaper around Black Friday 2021. We praised this smartwatch for its comfortable design and its detailed stress tracking. View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $59.95 at Amazon

Save $40 The sleek Fitbit Inspire 2 is the more affordable device in Fitbit's current lineup, and with this deal at Amazon it's even better value. The offer applies to the Lunar White, Black and Desert Rose colorways, and is one of the best offers we've seen on the Inspire 2 to date. If you're on a tight budget, it's one to check out.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £15 The sleek Fitbit Inspire 2 is the more affordable device in Fitbit's current lineup, and with this deal at Amazon it's even better value. The offer applies to the Lunar White and Desert Rose colorways, and is one of the best offers we've seen on the Inspire 2 to date. If you're on a tight budget, it's one to check out.

If you're not in the US, here are the best Fitbit deals near you.