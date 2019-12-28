Fitbit sale: year-end deals on the Fitbit Versa, Alta HR, Charge 3 & more

If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a Fitbit activity tracker can be the perfect companion to help you – and lucky for you, we've found several models on sale.



The best Fitbit deal we've seen is the all-new Fitbit Alta HR that's on sale for $98 at Amazon. That's a $31 discount and the best price we've found for the ultra-slim activity tracker.



The Fitbit Alta HR tracks steps, calories burned, and popular workouts like running and yoga. The activity tracker encourages you to stay active with friendly reminders to keep moving and automatically logs your workout routines. The Alta HR also offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep quality to give helpful insights to get a better night's rest. The fitness tracker provides a seven-day battery life and offers basic smartwatch features such as call, text, and calendar notifications.

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $98 at Amazon

The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Shop more of the best Fitbit deals below and keep in mind these amazing offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $79 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $118 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $118. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $139.70 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $139. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch: $299 $166.14 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $166.14. That's the best price we've found for the water-resistant Fitbit which features GPS technology and includes a built-in NFC chip which allows you to make secure payments on your wrist.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $178.78 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $178. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Shop more offers with the best cheap Fitbit prices and sales that are happening now.