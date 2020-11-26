Fire HD and Kindle tablets have never been cheaper with these Black Friday deals

Looking for Amazon tablets for the whole family? Here are discounts on the Fire HD at the cheapest price we've seen among Black Friday tablet deals, as well as price drops on the Fire 7 Kids Edition and larger Fire HD 10 Kids Edition.

The Fire tablets are Amazon's enhanced line of tablets (as opposed to Kindle ereaders), with color displays, front-facing cameras, and Alexa support. The Kids Editions have kid-friendly interfaces and parental controls, along with a free year of access to Amazon Kids Plus service content – and an easy-to-grip brightly-colored case.

Fire HD 10 tablet, 32GB: $149 $79 on Amazon

Pick up a Fire HD 10 tablet for $70 off with this Black Friday Amazon deal. The Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch Full HD display with 32GB of onboard storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and front-and-rear 2MP cameras. This model is ad-supported, but the $70 discount still applies for the ad-free version, resulting in a $95 pricetag.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99 $59 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition with this Black Friday Amazon deal. The Fire 7 packs a 7-inch display, 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD), and battery life for up to 7 hours of reading and media watching. The tablet comes with a kid-friendly plastic frame.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $199 $129 on Amazon

Get a Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $70 off with this awesome Black Friday Amazon deal. The larger kid-friendly tablet has a 10.1-inch Full HD display, 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD), and up to 12 hours of battery life – plus a durable and easy-to-grab case.View Deal

Just want an ereader? Here's the best Kindle deal we've seen:

Kindle (Latest model, backlit, ad-Supported): $89.99 $59.99 on Amazon

Pick up the most affordable Kindle at an even greater discount thanks to this early Black Friday Amazon sale. The new backlight makes it easier to read on at night, the main complaint most customers had, and it will last up to a full month of battery life. The base price has ads, and you'll have to pay a bit more for an ad-free version. Ad-supported: $99 $59 | Ad-free: $109 $79

View Deal

Shop all the Black Friday tablet deals here

Fire HD deals in your region

Here are the best Fire HD and Fire HD Kids Edition deals in your area:

Today's best Amazon Fire HD 10, Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition and Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition deals 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Black Friday Sale ends in 02 days 06 hrs 33 mins 41 secs Reduced Price Fire HD 10 Tablet 32GB Plum... Amazon Prime $174.98 $104.98 View Deal Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (9th... Staples $249.99 View Deal Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (9th... Staples $249.99 View Deal Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (9th... Staples $329.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Black Friday, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.