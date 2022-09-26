Festive Season Launches: Smartphones, TVs, Smartwatches, Laptops and more.

Audio player loading…

The festive season is here which means that people are looking to add new products or replace older ones. To cater to this requirement, smartphone and consumer electronics brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Tecno, TCL, Sony, Asus, Infinix, and have introduced products in multiple categories. Here are all the launches that have happened in the festive season.

Smartphones

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition

OnePlus 10R comes in a new avatar, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition. It is just a new colour for the phone, nothing else has changed. It is priced at Rs. 32,999 and will be available on Amazon (opens in new tab).

It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC powers it.

The phone has a 50MP triple camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor as secondary cameras. There is a 5000mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G

Tecno Pova Neo 5G (opens in new tab) is the company's latest 5G smartphone. It comes in only one variant, with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and it is priced at Rs. 15,499.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

It has a 50MP dual camera setup on the back; the secondary camera is just a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. It is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery which gets charged up by an 18W charger bundled in the box.

Vivo Y16

Vivo has launched a new budget 4G smartphone in India, the Vivo Y16. It is priced at Rs. 12,499 and comes with the likes of Redmi Note 11 SE, Samsung Galaxy F22 and Moto G52. It will soon be available in offline stores.

It comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch. MediaTek Helio G35 SoC powers it.

There is a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP front camera sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery powering the device, with support for 10W charging only.

Itel Vision 3 Turbo

Itel has unveiled its latest budget smartphone Itel Vision 3 Turbo, in India. It brings 18W fast charging to the ultra-low budget segment. It is priced at Rs. 7,699 and is available only in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Itel Vision 3 Turbo has a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch. An unspecified 1.6Ghz Octa-core processor powers it.

There is a dual camera setup of 8MP primary and VGA depth on the back. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has 18W fast charging.

Tablets

Honor Pad 8

Honor has come back to the Indian market with the launch of the Honor Pad 8. It is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM 128GB internal storage variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM 128GB variant. It is available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) only as of now.

The tablet features a 12.1-inch 2K IPS display, augmented by a set of 8 speakers supporting DTS:X Ultra. Snapdragon 680 SoC powers it and is backed up by a 7250mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Home Entertainment

Hisense U7H and Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0

Hisense has launched two new premium LED TVs in India, Hisense U7H and Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0. Hisense U7H is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, priced at Rs. 51,990 and Rs. 71,990, respectively. If bought from Amazon, you'll get a free Fire TV stick 4K. Hisense A7H Tornado is available in 55-inch display size and is priced at Rs. 42,990 as an introductory price.

Hisense U7H TVs come with a panel with 4K resolution and has 120Hz refresh rate. It has Full Array local dimming and Quantum dot colour and is equipped with AMD Free Sync Premium.

Hisense A7H comes with a 4K panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 6-speaker setup tuned by JBL, pumping out 102W speaker output. The TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and MEMC.

Infinix Zero QLED TV

Every other manufacturer is launching a budget QLED TV, and Infinix is also launching one. The Infinix Zero QLED TV (opens in new tab) will cost you Rs. 34,990 and will be available on Flipkart.

Infinix Zero QLED TV comes with a 55-inch QLED panel with a 4K resolution, and there is support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and 60fps MEMC support. There is a stereo speaker setup of 24W, which supports Dolby Audio.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Google has introduced a new Chromecast in India. It is priced at Rs. 4,199 and is available on Flipkart.

It has Google TV support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

The device's remote control has a dedicated Google Assistant button and YouTube and Netflix buttons.

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 14 Touch

Asus launched its touch screen variant of the Vivobook 14 series of laptops in India. It is priced at Rs. 49,990 and will be available on Flipkart.

It comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with touch screen support. 12-gen Intel Core i5 processor powers it, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD internal storage.

The laptop weighs just 1.4Kgs and comes with a thickness of 19.9mm. There is support for a backlit keyboard and fingerprint scanner. The laptop comes with a 42Wh battery and support for 65W quick charging.

Audio and Wearables

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony's flagship over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones are here in India. It is priced at Rs. 34,990, but users can avail of a special introductory price of Rs. 26,990 during the festive season. It is available on Amazon (opens in new tab) and other offline retailers.

It has eight mics for improved noise cancellation and four beam-forming mics for better call quality. It comes with 30 hours of battery life and also supports fast charging.

Sony WH-1000XM5 has significant 30mm dynamic drivers and supports AI-based DSEE Extreme, which restores clarity to the lossy formats.

Yamaha TW-ES5A And TW-E7B TWS

Yamaha launched the Yamaha TW-ES5A and TW-E7B TWS earbuds in India, priced at Rs. 15,700 and Rs. 24,200, respectively.

TW-E7B comes with ANC, advanced listening care, and ambient sound. It has a battery life of up to 22 hours and an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

TW-ES5A is more sport-oriented, comes with IPX7 water resistance, and has a more secure fit so that it won’t fall off your ears. It supports ambient sound and listening care and has a total battery life of 34 hours.

Boat Wave Style smartwatch

The boat has a new budget smartwatch on the market, Boat Wave Style. It is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available on the Amazon (opens in new tab) and Boat lifestyle website (opens in new tab).

It comes with a square dial display. It has all the health and fitness features such as heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking and more. It comes with more than 100 watch faces. It has an IP68 rating and will last for 7 Days on a single charge.

Noise Buds VS204

A new budget TWS is here from Noise. It is priced at Rs. 1,599 and is available on Flipkart (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab) and gonoise.com (opens in new tab).

It is equipped with 13mm Drivers and supports SBC and AAC codecs. It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 support.

It lasts 50 hours and supports fast charging with a Type C Port. There is an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.