Exclusive: get Virgin Media’s M125 Fibre Broadband for £26/month - with a free gift worth £149

We've teamed up with Virgin Media to offer an exclusive broadband deal for TechRadar readers. Right now, you can get Virgin Media’s M125 Fibre Broadband for £26 per month (opens in new tab), with a free gift worth up to £149 and no upfront fees - but the offer ends at midnight on November 21, so you'll need to be quick if you're interested.

This package is a broadband-only 18-month contract with average speeds of 132Mbps and it comes with free installation. However, it’s only open to new connections, so it won’t be available to you if you’re an existing Virgin Media customer (try our broadband deals page for more offers instead).

These are the three free gifts you can choose between:

Smeg Retro Juicer – worth £129

– worth £129 Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix – worth £109

– worth £109 Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Fitness Tracker – worth £149

Our exclusive Virgin Media broadband deal

(opens in new tab) Virgin Media M125 broadband-only | 18 months | £26 a month | Free installation | Avg. speed 132Mbps | + free gift (opens in new tab)

Our exclusive Virgin Media broadband deal gives you an average speed of 132Mbps speed, which is ideal for smaller households - it should be plenty for the average household or a shared flat. It costs £26/month, and comes with free installation, plus you can choose one of three free gifts worth over £100. The offer is for new connections only. Deal ends: midnight November 21.

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the UK’s biggest broadband providers and it's well-known for its fast speeds and reliable connections.

As such, if you use the internet a lot, or you live in a property where there’s a high demand for downloads, streaming or online gaming, then it's a top choice for ensuring you stay connected without any interruptions.

Subject to network coverage, Virgin Media is also one of the simplest and quickest broadbands to set up - and installation is free with our exclusive deal.

What other broadband options are available with Virgin Media?

As one of the UK’s most popular broadband providers, Virgin also has a variety of other packages, add-ons and bundles to choose from. This ranges from different download speeds and contract lengths, to included phone lines and TV options.

Our latest guide to all of Virgin’s broadband deals covers all of these in full if you’d like to see what else is currently available.

