Exclusive: Galaxy Watch 4 just $199 in today's early Samsung Black Friday deals

TechRadar readers are among the select few to receive exclusive early access to the upcoming Samsung Black Friday deals - including the stunning Galaxy Watch 4 for just $199 (was $249.99).

Now, a $50 saving might not seem like the biggest in the world, but it's actually the lowest price yet on this brand-new 2021 model, which is only a few months old as of writing.

Plus, to sweeten the deal even further, Samsung is offering an additional saving when you bundle in the Galaxy Buds2 and a Wireless Charger Trio. Add all these to your cart and you'll get them for just $369.99 - a full $150 cheaper than the original MSRP of $520.

So, not only can you get one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far on one of our favorite smartwatches here at TechRadar, but you can bag yourself some really cheap accessories on the side. If you'd like to see more of this week's exclusive early-access Samsung Black Friday deals, head on over to this page right here. Right now you can get some great savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and even a free Chromebook.

Samsung Black Friday deals: Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $249.99 $199.99 at Samsung

TechRadar readers have exclusive early access to the Samsung Black Friday deals this week - including the lowest price ever on the new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Not only that, but you can also save $150 when you also bundle in a pair of Buds2 and Wireless Charger Trio. Available in all colors and with trade-in options, this is your chance to beat out the crowds and get a device early.

If you're looking for a powerful smartwatch with industry-leading features and design you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It's not the cheapest device on the market, but it combines a superb light-weight design, powerful chip, and exceptionally refined software to offer a really complete package for the money. All the usual fitness and lifestyle apps are well executed here, although you'll want to pair this one with an Android device - iPhones are not supported.

Outside the US? Just below is a quick roundup of today's best early Black Friday smartwatch deals in your region.

If you're more into Apple, you may want to swing by our article on this month's Black Friday Apple Watch deals. We don't expect anything quite as good as the above early Samsung Galaxy Watch deal, but it's worth checking in if you're an iOS user.