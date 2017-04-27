EE internet is back - here's why you may have had issues earlier

Update: A spokesperson for EE has now confirmed to TechRadar the internet issues on the network have been solved. You should now be back online - if you're still having issues we'd recommend contacting EE's support.

Original story: Are you finding your EE mobile internet is down right now? The UK network has confirmed to TechRadar it is having some issues and a fix is already in the works.

The issue seems to be affecting customers nationwide - we've seen complaints from Glasgow as well as the south of England - but it's only an issue for certain internet services.

A spokesperson for EE said, “We’re aware of a data issue affecting some internet services for some of our customers on 4G. Phone calls and text messages are unaffected, and some internet services are working as usual.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we’re working to fix ASAP.”

Being left without mobile data is never an enjoyable experience, but hopefully this won't be a problem for too long.